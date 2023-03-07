Briarwood fends off Muscle Shoals in doubleheader Published 4:47 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MUSCLE SHOALS– Briarwood faced Muscle Shoals in one of its first doubleheaders of the season. The Lions took down the Trojans 11-1 in their first matchup of the day and 15-5 in the final game on Saturday, March 4.

The Lions scored five runs in the fifth inning with Casen Heaps, Jake Souders and Brady Waugh getting RBIs.

Drake Meeks pitched four innings, allowing zero hits and one run while striking out seven and walking one.

Heaps scored Briarwood’s home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Briarwood totaled nine hits in the game with Waugh, Souders, and Heaps each having multiple. Heaps, Souders and Waugh each totaled two hits.

The Trojans attempted to win the second game of the day when they found success in the second inning, however, Briarwood took an early lead in the first inning when Jake Souders hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.

The Lions took the lead after scoring six runs in the third inning. Brady Waugh drew a walk, scoring one run, Parker Daniels singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs, Jackson Barnes grounded out, scoring one run, Seth Staggs drew a walk, scoring one run and Casen Heaps drew a walk, scoring one run.

Matthew Jones pitched three and a third innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out five and walking one. Houston Hartsfield started the game and surrendered five runs on zero hits over one and two-thirds innings

Waugh had a homer in the fourth inning. Waugh, Souders and Heaps each totaled multiple hits. Waugh led with three hits in three at-bats.