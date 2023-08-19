Cornerstone picks up opening win against Snook Published 1:02 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

FOLEY ­– After reaching the playoffs last season, the Cornerstone Chargers took a step towards returning with a 46-12 win in their season opener over Snook Christian Academy in Foley on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Chargers jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, and they grew that lead to 22-6 by the halftime break.

In the second half, Cornerstone opened the gap even more and didn’t look back after scoring 24 points in the third quarter to give the Chargers a 46-6 lead after the period.

A late six points from Snook wasn’t enough to close the distance, and Cornerstone picked up the 46-12 win to begin the season.

Offensively, dual threat quarterback Zeke Adams led the way with five total touchdowns, two in the air and three on the ground. He had 187 passing yards and went 5-for-11, and he also had 129 rushing yards off 11 attempts. Combined, he had 316 all-purpose yards.

Noah Schober had a strong night at wide receiver with 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns off just three receptions. Keaton Keef also had a 40-yard reception that was one of the highlights of the night offensively.

Over on defense, the Chargers turned in a great performance collectively with 64 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pick-six against Snook. The pick-six was caught and returned by Jackson Moore, who also had four tackles on the night as well.

Drake Dunning led the Chargers with eight tackles, while Malichi Adams, Hampton Etheredge and Schober each had seven tackles.

After the season-opening win, Cornerstone will come home for their home opener against in-county rival Coosa Valley on Aug. 25. The showdown with the Rebels will be the second 11-man game of the season for the Chargers before they begin eight-man play on Sept. 8.