Marriages for Sept. 1-15 Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Sept. 1-15:

-Cynthia Lynn Lee and Jacob Whitely Herndon.

-Rosanna Lafara Collins and Jesse Lee Lay.

-Scotty Wayne Armstrong and Paige Marie Posey.

-Roger Dell La Rue and Judy Louise Cobb.

-Austin Lee Vick and Millie Rose Cole.

-Havyn Rex Byrd and Ashleigh Leann Jackson.

-Jose Luis Armendariz Terrazas and Maria Angelina Marugan Gonzalez De Salceda.

-Siwen Wang and Brian Lee.

-Jason Boyd Kelley and Candace Celeste Sparks.

-Matthew Denson Hinton and Molly Elizabeth Betts.

-Stephen Mark Morgan and Madelyn Ivey Smith.

-Lauren Camille Jordan and Daniel Alexander Nesmith.

-Justin Neal Smitherman and Grace Tapley Smitherman.

-Jared Griffin Williams and Pamela Bree Morris.

-Matthew Allen Winstead and Rachel Virginia Howell.

-Harry Thornton Blalock and Molly McAllister Howard.

-Savannah Gabrielle Graham and Jack William Phillips.

-Sara Ellis Clark and Alfred Frederick Delchamps, IV.

Stephen Kyle Tucker and Christine Louise Cooley.

-Dustin Craig Phillips and Amber Danielle Ledbetter.

-James A. McKinney and Evelyn Tilley Kuuan.

-Connor David McCullum and Sarah Elisabeth York.

-Dakota Blake Anthony and Crysalynn Paige Sellers.

-Tyler Mayson Redick and Kayla Brooke Adams.

-Robert Bryan Wilks and Stacey Hagler Spears.

-Baylee Nicole Quick and Jake Michael Daley.

-Lauren Claire Powers and Elijah James Fletcher.

-James Barclay Blankenhorn, III, and Catherine Elizabeth Feehan.

-Jonathan Alexander Aguilar Gonzales and Catherine Isabel Landaverde.

-Sehanah Jean Fink and Daniel Paris Craig.

-Thomas Gregory Merrell, Jr., and Lorie Ann Martin.

-Jacklynn Marshell Smith and Jeffrey Nelson Davis, Jr.

-Steven Louis Vinet and Melissa Ann Little.

-Cody Andrew Lewis and Ella Rose Johnson.

-Mark Winston Fason and Tracy Lynn Fason.

-Kayla Shanae Green and De Erica Jaquece Sanders.

-Aaron Roger Lakia and Haley Elizabeth Beem.

-Joseph Anthony Evans, III, and Kimberly Love Eckert.

-Charles Ovar Burton, II, and Sheila Ann Long.

-Jess Branton Harin, III, and Joyce Christine Dennis.

-Monterrious Jyshon Bishop and Reagan Thorne Nash.

-Lawrence Anthony Parker, Jr., and Shantel Jones.

-Nathan Lane Purchell and Chloe Elizabeth Darden.

-Kara Elaine Ferguson and Cody Clarke Jones.

-Chandler Andrew Hare and Rylee Danielle Brecht.

-Victoria Faith Fuller and Carderius Lovell Fowler.

-Angela Maria Paramo Rodriguez and Michael Anthony Jimenez.

-Ryan McKenzie Lewis and Michal LaShae Stallworth.

-Nathan Clay Mathews Armstrong and Braiden Leigh Gable.