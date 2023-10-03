Marriages for Sept. 1-15
Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Sept. 1-15:
-Cynthia Lynn Lee and Jacob Whitely Herndon.
-Rosanna Lafara Collins and Jesse Lee Lay.
-Scotty Wayne Armstrong and Paige Marie Posey.
-Roger Dell La Rue and Judy Louise Cobb.
-Austin Lee Vick and Millie Rose Cole.
-Havyn Rex Byrd and Ashleigh Leann Jackson.
-Jose Luis Armendariz Terrazas and Maria Angelina Marugan Gonzalez De Salceda.
-Siwen Wang and Brian Lee.
-Jason Boyd Kelley and Candace Celeste Sparks.
-Matthew Denson Hinton and Molly Elizabeth Betts.
-Stephen Mark Morgan and Madelyn Ivey Smith.
-Lauren Camille Jordan and Daniel Alexander Nesmith.
-Justin Neal Smitherman and Grace Tapley Smitherman.
-Jared Griffin Williams and Pamela Bree Morris.
-Matthew Allen Winstead and Rachel Virginia Howell.
-Harry Thornton Blalock and Molly McAllister Howard.
-Savannah Gabrielle Graham and Jack William Phillips.
-Sara Ellis Clark and Alfred Frederick Delchamps, IV.
Stephen Kyle Tucker and Christine Louise Cooley.
-Dustin Craig Phillips and Amber Danielle Ledbetter.
-James A. McKinney and Evelyn Tilley Kuuan.
-Connor David McCullum and Sarah Elisabeth York.
-Dakota Blake Anthony and Crysalynn Paige Sellers.
-Tyler Mayson Redick and Kayla Brooke Adams.
-Robert Bryan Wilks and Stacey Hagler Spears.
-Baylee Nicole Quick and Jake Michael Daley.
-Lauren Claire Powers and Elijah James Fletcher.
-James Barclay Blankenhorn, III, and Catherine Elizabeth Feehan.
-Jonathan Alexander Aguilar Gonzales and Catherine Isabel Landaverde.
-Sehanah Jean Fink and Daniel Paris Craig.
-Thomas Gregory Merrell, Jr., and Lorie Ann Martin.
-Jacklynn Marshell Smith and Jeffrey Nelson Davis, Jr.
-Steven Louis Vinet and Melissa Ann Little.
-Cody Andrew Lewis and Ella Rose Johnson.
-Mark Winston Fason and Tracy Lynn Fason.
-Kayla Shanae Green and De Erica Jaquece Sanders.
-Aaron Roger Lakia and Haley Elizabeth Beem.
-Joseph Anthony Evans, III, and Kimberly Love Eckert.
-Charles Ovar Burton, II, and Sheila Ann Long.
-Jess Branton Harin, III, and Joyce Christine Dennis.
-Monterrious Jyshon Bishop and Reagan Thorne Nash.
-Lawrence Anthony Parker, Jr., and Shantel Jones.
-Nathan Lane Purchell and Chloe Elizabeth Darden.
-Kara Elaine Ferguson and Cody Clarke Jones.
-Chandler Andrew Hare and Rylee Danielle Brecht.
-Victoria Faith Fuller and Carderius Lovell Fowler.
-Angela Maria Paramo Rodriguez and Michael Anthony Jimenez.
-Ryan McKenzie Lewis and Michal LaShae Stallworth.
-Nathan Clay Mathews Armstrong and Braiden Leigh Gable.