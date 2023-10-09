Land transactions for Sept. 20-27 Published 4:05 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 20-27:

Sept. 20

-Julie B. Weisbarth to Jeffrey Sandlin, for $285,000, for Lot 14 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Tadaris R. Lee to John W. Baker, for $285,000, for Lot 15 in Spring Gale Sector One Amended.

-Diane G. Galloway to Payne A. Correll, for $247,100, for Lot 16 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Elaine Thompson to Juan Pablo Arreola Montes Deoca, for $253,000, for Lot 3 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-James Byron Farr to Troy Christopher Watts, for $313,000, for Lot 310 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 3 Final Plat.

-John Paul Dutton to Meghan Griffith, for $238,000, for Lot 772 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Richard William Gregg to Richard Dallas Gregg, for $275,000, for Lot 99 in Bulley Creek Farm Development 1st Sector and Acreage Corrected Resurvey.

-Tommie E. Mahmoudi to Bernard J. Yob, for $329,000, for Lot 20 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Harlan Whitfield to Tristan H. Isbell, for $153,000, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Pamela Sue Farr to Pamela Sue Farr, for $241,800, for Lot 72 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 3.

-Honcho LLC to Luke Long, for $225,000, for Lot 102 in Meriweather Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Paul G. Tombrello to Kaitlyn Paige Houston, for $520,000, for Lot 76 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jay Patrice Hayes, for $432,650, for Lot 103 in Melrose Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Elvira Romero to Pedro Serrano Orellana, for $10,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Stephen L. Garrett to Mark David Underhill, for $579,000, for Lot 25 in Wildwood Park.

-Bradley Dewayne Cooper to Tex Smith, for $105,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, range 1 East.

-Brian Bell to Julie Hallman, for $559,900, for Lot 2637 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Two Amended Map.

-Thomas McCurdy Peters to Alison Peters Henderson, for $40,000, for Lots 11 and 12 in Wilmont Subdivision.

-Stephanie Jackson to Trevor Jones, for $201,000, for Lot 927 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2.

-James Judson Houston to Steven M. Wilhelm, for $462,500, for Lot 21 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

-Carolyn Howe Ingram to Michael Ferguson, for $210,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Roxanne O. Blake to Chad Davis, for $375,000, for Lot 6 in Hidden Forest.

-Chad Davis to Matthew A. Jackson, for $273,000, for Lot 101 in Nottingham Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Andrew Branch to Jessica Richard, for $236,000, for Lot 46 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Matthew J. Lovoy, for $288,000, for Lot 320 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Phillip J. Gillen to Helder Almodovar Medina, for $159,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Patrick Lawrence Cain to Jeffrey Webb, for $300,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Broadway Group LLC to Stanaland LLC, for $1,755,555, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Russell Keith Hudson to Mackenzie Juanita Bowers, for $235,000, for Lot 182 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Geraldine A. Foster to Brent Joseph Baldassaro, for $380,000, for Lot 16 in Clearview Estates Sector II.

-Larry Hollis to Edward Derek Plowden, for $575,000, for Lot 324 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 3.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Rex Edward Franklin, for $267,795, for Lot 41 in Harpers Creek Sector 2A.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Chad Tyler Rollins, for $318,890, for Lot 43 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 2A.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jessica L. Jones, for $266,195, for Lot 42 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 2A.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Tien T. Can, for $506,558, for Lot 130 in Melrose Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Douglas Merrell, for $293,000, for Lot 29 in Lokeys Landing Phase II.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Roman Roberts, for $268,995, for Lot 366 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Rhama LLC to Federico Espinoza Reyna, for $220,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Andre Hambright, for $602,500, for Lot 727 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Total Restoration LLC to Abby L. Stone, for $377,000, for Lot 9 in Wooddale Third Sector.

Sept. 21

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Crystal Ann Alcantara, for $269,400, for Lot 123 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Arlette Stefanini to Concrete Repeat Construx LLC, for $10,000, for Lot 41 in Grande View Garden and Townhomes First Addition.

-Richard A. Lallos to John Dompierre, for $350,000, for Lot 27 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 thru 29.

-Morgan T. Sawyer to Shaun Erich Mazur, for $622,000, for Lot 311 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Clayton McDonald Nordan to S. Luke Smith, for $1,000, for Lot 12 in Hubbard and Givhan Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $1,621,291.03, for Lots 19, 20, 29, 33, 34, 35 and 48 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-Geraldine L. Roberson to Sanjida Kamal, for $270,000, for Lot 280 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 6.

-Han Fie Ding to Han Fie Ding, for $10,000, for Lot 3809 in Birkshire 38th Addition to Riverchase.

-Annie Freeman to Annie O. Freeman, for $10,000, for Lot 44 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $100,000, for Lot 120 in Barimore Subdivision Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to John Soderlund, for $677,000, for Lot 19 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Cheryl Kelly Kent to SGP Properties LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 29 in Cambridge Point 2nd Phase 2nd Sector.

-Israel Cassimiro to Bradley D. Cooper, for $360,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Ian Walker to Michael Alvin Gassaway, for $240,000, for Lots 19, 20 and 21 in Central Hills First Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to James Michael Owens, for $414,930, for Lot 104 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-John H. Bullard to Thomas Randy Hill, for $433,000, for Lot 1037 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Tauna Johnson to Donna Mae M. Pahukoa, for $74,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Etress and Broadhead Subdivision.

-Rebecca O’Connor to Leon B. Ferguson, for $215,000, for Lot 516 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-William K. Nesmith to Emily Harrell, for $445,000, for Lot 20 in Belvedere Court Resurvey No. 1.

-Danielle Marie Adams to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $196,300, for Lot 20 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.

Sept. 22

-Erica M. Deloach to Edward Caver, for $325,000, for Lot 230 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Wendy Edwards to Kenneth Lee Park, for $464,000, for Lot 372 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase III.

-Carina Maciel to Adalberto Maciel, for $1,000, for Lot 120 in Old Cahaba Winter Crest Sector.

-Daniel Rigdon to MIchael Entrekin, for $267,000, for Lot 18 in Brookfield Second Sector.

-Austin L. McGill to Equity Holding Corp., for $365,600, for Lot 7-96 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Timothy M. Nelson to William C. Mclain, for $740,000, for Lot 1019 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Neil W. Barton to David Warren, for $245,000, for Lot 125 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to James Darrell Mitchell, for $65,000, for Lot 6 in Rocky Ridge Estates.

-Jay Fitz-Gerald to Maria Elena Tellez Garcia, for $230,000, for Lot 3 in Mountain View Estate.

-Kellie Adelberg to Thrive Capital LLC, for $203,800, for Lot 16 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to James E. Herlihy, for $489,900, for Lot 37 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Scala Properties LLC to M & J Holding LLC, for $1,140,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Kenneth Lee Park to Ashley Park Johnson, for $464,000, for Lot 372 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Mary James Lee to Yupeng Wan, for $284,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Haley Brooke Davis to Jared Ryan Forstman, for $224,000, for Lot 1 in Tocoa Parc Phase Two.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Camille Whitman, for $362,900, for Lot 7-57 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $248,363.92, for Lot 30 ad common buffer ares A & B in Oak Tree.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Irfan Rajpari, for $969,449, for Lot 1614 in Blackridge Phase 6.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Tadaris Lee, for $421,760, for Lot 61 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Cashondra Dowd, for $479,600 for Lot 42 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Natalie Blake to 420 Shoshone DR LLC, for $268,000, for Lot 44 in Indian Highlands Second Addition.

-Bar S Commercial Properties LLC to Clay Blake, for $150,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-George Washington to API Highway 31 LLC, for $100,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Douglas Truitt to Don R. Wynot, for $462,000, for Lot 127 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Hudson SFR TRS Properties Holdings II LLC to James Gregory Hernandez, for $240,000, for Lot 38 in Brookforest Addition to Wyndham.

Sept. 25

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 120 in Melrose Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Julio Recinos Sibrian to Julio Recinos Sibrian, for $136,650, for Lot 543 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition Res Lots 543 & 544.

-Donna Cranage to Kenneth Kreg Newman, for $684,900, for Lot 14 in Lake Wood Estates Subdivision.

-Statewide Corproation to Wildcat Construction LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 223 in Yellow Leaf Farm Resurvey.

-TCG Saddlewood Trails LLC to Saddlewood Trails HOA Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 58 in Saddle Wood Trails Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-TCG Saddlewood Trails LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,925,000, for Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 186, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 199, 200, 201, 202 and 203 in Saddle Wood Trails Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Kelli Earnest Drolet to SDLocation LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 49 in Rocky Ridge Phase II.

-Doan Nguyen to Abhikaran Singh Bedi, for $303,400, for Lot 14 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.

-Stephen K. Thomaston to Casey Jon Sheridan, for $270,000, for Lot 38 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-James E. Herlihy to Young Impressions Child Care LLC, for $349,900, for Lot 28 in Colonial Oaks Subdivision Phase 2.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 4 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 58 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Jerry Keith Brown to Whitney Leigh Cox, for $178,000, for Lot 12 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jessica Shea Lawrence, for $309,850, for Lot 22 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-M. Autrey McMillan to Verick D. Burchfield, for $1,840,000, for Lot 7 in Meadow Lake Farms.

-Eddie Earl Horton to Dennis Whitehead, for $4,900, for Lot 8 in Town of Aldmont.

-James Bryan Sheffield to Mary Beth Randolph, for $565,000, for Lot 2327 in Riverchase Country Club Twenty Third Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Charles Edward Rice, for $631,130, for Lot 616 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Brian Hardenbergh to Brian Hardenbergh, for $717,980, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Christopher M. Duensing to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $228,60, for Lot 61 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Westover Land Company LLC to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $800,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-David A. Marcus to Michael Mitchell, for $263,500, for Lot 242 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Jackie Popwell to Micah Waddell, for $25,000, for Lot 2023 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Subdivision Phase 2.

-Alice Bube Martin to Jimmie C. Dixon, for $35,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

Sept. 26

-Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 TRS LLC to Monica Gonzalez Escamilla, for $237,024, for Lot 9 in Meadows Plat 2.

-Andrea K. Barclay to Andrea Jean Kennedy Barclay, for $269,400, for Lot 22 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Bolivar Creek LLC to Alan Moncrief, for $88,982, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Michael Pecot, for $591,385, for Lot 1709 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Linda Cunningham Lakeman to Linda Cunningham Lakeman, for $159,500, for Lot 163 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Marshel Roy Cunningham to Marshel Roy Cunningham, for $91,925, for property in Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Deborah Dennis, for $291,000, for Lot 173 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Raymond Rounds to Ashley Rounds, for $52,500, for Lot 576 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition Alabaster.

-Stephanie Sealy to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 21 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Thomas Scott, for $417,500, for Lot 49 in Jameswood First Sector.

-Kevin Blain Moss to Cleophus James Higgins, for $199,000, for Lot 109 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Stephen E. Watson to Kaleigh Beadlecomb, for $285,000, for Lot 21 in Russet Bend.

-Sierra L. Smith to New Day Properties LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 27 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes Second Addition.

-Joshua D. Jones to Jared Tyler Pearson, for $13,751.25, for property in Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

Sept. 27

-Cecile Louise Mason to Polo Crossings LLC, for $1,015,795, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Mason Addition to Highway 280.

-Joseph M. Blair to Brandon L. White, for $269,900, for Lot 1 in Hamlet.

-Cecile Louise Mason to Creek Property LLC, for $232,320, for Lot 7 in Mason Addition to Highway 280.

-Douglas Alan Kruse to Lee Givner, for $305,500, for Lot 87 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Jared Tyler Pearson to Wayne Yukon Shiflett, for $25,000, for property in section 23, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Scott Royal Smith to Scott Royal Smith, for $232,000, for Lot 6 in Walington Developers Inc. Addition Southwind First Sector.

-Jill Heape to Jan Lindsey Cook, for $385,000, for Lot 7-124 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Allen J. Branon, for $469,559, for Lot 237 in Simms Landing Phase 2B.

-Barbara Akins Aldred Nattakarn Alkire, for $545,000, for Lot 1120 in Riverchase Country Club Eighteenth Addition.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Billy Joe Bradley, for $776,569, for Lot 1708 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-David E. Pawlik to Gary Alan Spires, for $569,100, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Richard L. Thompson to Kent Vandiver, for $675,000, for Lot 1440 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-Jennifer Sova Yawn to Jerry L. Bowen, for $122,433.34, for Lot 4 in Bova Acres Subdivision.

-Bethany Stricklin Marling to Jesus Jr Martinez Ledezma, for $240,00, for Lot 8 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Rachel Messer Easters, for $751,976, for Lot 1730 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-William Mason to Highland Building & Investments Inc., for $27,000, for Lot 54 in Grand Oaks Final Plat.

-Spring Rock Bridge Property Owner LLC to James H. Savage, for $239,200, for Lot 76 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Leif Milliron to City of Calera, for $725,000, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera.

-McConnell White Terry Realty & Insurance Company Inc. to Naaman Holdings LLC, for $1,500,000, for Lot 6 in Riverchase East First Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jennifer Sun, for $354,100, for Lot 5 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.