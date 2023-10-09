Municipal police reports for Sept. 15-27 Published 3:57 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 15-27:

Alabaster

Sept. 18

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment and public intoxication from the 1500 Block of Mission Hills Road (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Scenic Lake Cove.

-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front passenger bumper of a black Lexus LX 470 and a driver side rear quarter panel damage of a blue Ford F150 valued at $1,500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; table saw valued at $649.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Chinaberry Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $170.94.

Sept. 19

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Trespass notice from the 1200 Block of First Street North.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Eagle Drive (residence/home).

-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 31 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 20.88 grams of marijuana, 16.17 grams of Methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of Cocaine, 0.8 grams of Cocaine, scale and two Glock 22s.

-Property damage from 1st Street SW and 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Commercial Court (commercial/office building). Stolen were trailers valued at $3,614.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a portable electronic communications valued at $1,099.99.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $532.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was other; ANK 2 PT PD, other; Polo shirt and other; crew shirt valued at $58.95.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $65.94.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17 and Cedar Grove Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Sept. 20

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Fulton Springs Road at Martin Marietta (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a pistol from Highway 31 and Fulton Springs Road. Recovered was approximately 2.93 grams of 1mg of Clonazepam, firearm; black Taurus PT111 G2, 19 grams of marijuana and a green rubber pipe with marijuana residue.

-Information only from the 400 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; blue Mercedes GLB 250 valued at $300.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered were eight Acetaminophen/Oxycodone 10mg pills.

-Larceny/theft shoplifting, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were pants valued at $1,078.

-Public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree from the 9000 Block of Highway 17 (convenience store). Recovered were 2 grams of marijuana.

Sept. 21

-Information only from the 8400 Block of Highway 119 (church/synagogue/temple/mosque).

-Property damage from Highway 31 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was painted lane stripes valued at $500.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 8th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were four miscellaneous items valued at $23.62.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $182.04.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $79.16.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $164.62.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store) Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $278.86.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $91.95.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1400 Block of King James Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were 3 ton heavy duty jack valued at $300.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Kent Stone Boulevard. Recovered was a yellow DHL package.

-Trespassing notice from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

Sept. 22

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a used syringe, loaded syringe with Heroin and digital scale with residue.

-Information only from the 700 Block of Fox Valley Farm Road (residence/home).

-Information only/death investigation from the 400 Block of Buck Creek Trace (residence/home).

-Information only from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (commercial/office building).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 90 Block of Sycamore Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a package containing shoes valued at $60.

-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a white Toyota Avalon valued at $5,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $891.91.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk; parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a purse and wallet valued at $200.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Saddle Lake Drive.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 2800 Block of Smokey Road (school – elementary/secondary).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Forest Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were firearms; Smith & Wesson valued at $579.99.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of First Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Sept. 23

-Information only from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Harassment from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was a firearm – Ruger pistol valued at $300.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Greenfield Lane (residence/home).

-Harassment and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Damaged was an iPhone screen valued at $100.

-Capias warrant (driving while revoked) and capias warrant (failure to appear) from the 1000 Block of State Road 25, Montevallo.

Sept. 24

-Dog bite from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home).

-Retail theft 3rd degree from the 800 Block of Highway 31 South (convenience store). Stolen were two THC Vapes valued at $60.

-Harassment from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).

Helena

Sept. 17

-Assault third degree, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and menacing from South Shades Crest Road.

-Domestic incident from Bridlewood Drive.

Sept. 18

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Psychoactive cannabinoids from Wyndham Parkway at Wyndham Lane.

Sept. 19

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Information only from Highway 17.

-Miscellaneous from Bentmoor Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 4500 Block of South Shades Crest Road.

Sept. 20

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance and reckless endangerment from Tocoa Circle.

-Domestic incident from Bridlewood Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Way.

-Dog not on leash from Riva Ridge Road.

-Indecent exposure from the 600 Block of Bentmoor Drive.

Sept. 21

-Miscellaneous information from Stone Creek Trace.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Domestic violence – third degree and harassment from Bridlewood Drive.

-Harassment from County Road 52 East.

-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 17 and Hillsboro Parkway.

-Property damage from Highway 52 East at Highway 95.

-Domestic violence – third degree – simple assault from Ashley Brooke.

Sept. 22

-Incident from Cahaba Avenue.

Sept. 23

-Public intoxication from Macqueen Circle.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Southwind Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 2500 Block of Stonecreek Trail.

Montevallo

Sept. 15

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Graham Street (residence/home). Damaged was a front door valued at $200.

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 or less from Overland Road (residence/home). Stolen was a Cosorio food dehydrator and a Vizio sound bar valued at $120.

-Use or possession of drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Highway 10 (other/unknown). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 0.50 grams; bag of Crystal Methamphetamine and glass smoking pipe with burnt residue valued at $30.

Sept. 17

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 or less from Pineview Road (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous costume jewelry valued at $300. Damaged was a back door frame valued at $250.

Sept. 18

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Calmont Woods Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a 2012 Nitro Z7 boat with trailer and Mercury ouboard and miscellaneous fishing gear valued at $27,000.

-Theft of property (motor vehicle) from Island street (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a 2000 Ford Explorer valued at $500.

Sept. 20

-Information only from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Montevallo (convenience store). Stolen were miscellaneous vapes valued at $500. Damaged was a front door glass and two internet cables valued at $1,400.

-Assault third degree from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Trespass warning from Middle Street (convenience store).

-Domestic violence third degree from Montevallo (highway/street).

Sept. 21

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Montevallo (commercial). Stolen were North American Arms valued at $200.

Sept. 22

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2023 Toyota 4 Runner SR5 front end damage valued at $7,000.

Sept. 23

-Use or possession of drug paraphernalia from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was a blue glass smoking pipe valued at $1.

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Montevallo (highway/street/). Recovered was a white Chevrolet Transverse valued at $5,000.

-Cruelty to animals from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Montevallo (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Milwaukee drill, three Dewalt drills, Milwaukee reciprocating saw, bag of miscellaneous plumbing tools, three Dewalt reciprocating saws and a bucket of miscellaneous plumbing tools valued at $2,700.

Sept. 24

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Montevallo (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a door and door frame of vehicle – gouges/scratches valued at $300.

Sept. 25

-Use or possession of drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was other drugs 50.5 dosage/units; 40mg Propranolol and homemade smoking device, rubber tube and green cap valued at $1.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Montevallo (residence/home). Stolen was a 2003 Ford F350 valued at $15,000. Recovered was a 2003 Ford F350 Dually, drivers side fender, headlight and bumper, and dash trim pieces valued at $15,800.

Sept. 27

-Burglary third degree and theft of lost property 4th degree from Montevallo (other/unknown). Stolen was a Maxpower speaker valued at $200.

-Harassment from Montevallo (service/gas station).

Pelham

Sept. 17

-Fight from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Drugs from Huntley Apartments.

-Theft – vehicle from Highway 361.

-Civil dispute from Wildewood Drive.

-Criminal mischief from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.

-Found property from Admin Drive.

Sept. 18

-Fraud from Holland Lakes Road.

-Miscellaneous from Ivy Brook Lane.

-Fraud from Huntley Apartment Drive.

-Property damage from Panther Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Weatherly Club Drive.

-Property damage from Panther Circle.

-Theft from Chase Creek Circle.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

Sept. 19

-Juvenile prob from Highway 33.

-Theft from Amphitheater Road.

-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.

-Medic assist from Huntmaster Lane.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Highway 52 West.

-Fraud from Cedar Cove Drive.

Sept. 20

-Found property from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

Sept. 22

-Public assist from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Trespassing from North Chandalar Lane.

Sept. 23

-Sex offense from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Property damage from Highway 52 East.

-Domestic violence from Fawn Drive.

-Civil dispute from Stonebrook Lane.

-Civil dispute from Philip Davis Street.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Road.