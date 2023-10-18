Helena moves up to No. 6, Thompson holds at No. 2, Vincent receives votes in Week 8 football rankings Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The Helena Huskies may not have done much work over their bye week, but they did move up one spot in the Class 6A poll when the Week 8 rankings were released on Wednesday, Oct. 18, while the Thompson Warriors held firm at No. 2 in Class 7A and the Vincent Yellow Jackets received votes in Class 2A.

Helena moved up one spot to No. 6 in the Class 6A rankings thanks to 78 votes from the media. While the Huskies were on the bye last week, Parker’s knocked Mountain Brook back to the eighth spot with a win in their Week 8 matchup, which allowed Helena and Hartselle to each rise one place.

Helena will face Calera at home on Oct. 20 as it looks to improve on its 7-0 record. A win and a Benjamin Russell loss to Briarwood would clinch the region championship for the Huskies.

Thompson stayed at No. 2 in Class 7A rankings as it earned 171 votes, including one first place vote. The Warriors held on to their spot thanks to their 67-7 victory on the road over Oak Mountain. Thompson scored three touchdowns in the first three minutes to apply pressure early and walk away with the victory.

With the win over Oak Mountain, Thompson improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in region play. The defending state champions from the last four seasons can clinch their first region title since 2020 with a win over Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 20 in the Warriors’ final home game of the regular season.

Vincent received four votes from the media after the Yellow Jackets improved to 4-2 on the season. The Jackets have now won back-to-back games after losing twice in a row, with their most recent win coming over Woodland in Week 8.

Vincent will take on Isabella on the road on Oct. 20 with playoff implications at stake. Vincent, Isabella and Thorsby are all battling for the second through fourth seeds, and the Jackets will close out region play with matchups against both of those teams.

To see the full rankings, check out the list below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Central-Phenix City (18); 7-0; 225 Thompson (1); 6-1; 171 Auburn; 6-1; 140 Mary Montgomery; 8-0; 137 Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 110 Dothan; 6-2; 91 Vestavia Hills; 5-2; 66 Enterprise; 5-2; 60 Baker; 6-2; 35 Austin; 6-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Sparkman (5-2) 8, Bob Jones (4-3) 3, James Clemens (5-3) 2, Opelika (4-4) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (15); 8-0; 216 Clay-Chalkville (4); 7-0; 183 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 8-0; 149 Muscle Shoals; 7-0; 133 Parker; 7-1; 110 Helena; 7-0; 78 Hartselle; 6-2; 68 Mountain Brook; 5-2; 62 Oxford; 6-1; 39 Theodore; 5-2; 24

Others receiving votes: Mortimer Jordan (6-1) 7, Spanish Fort (6-2) 6, Center Point** (7-1) 4, Benjamin Russell (5-2) 2, Carver-Montgomery (6-2) 1, Hueytown (4-3) 1.

**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Gulf Shores (14); 8-0; 210 Ramsay (5); 6-2; 166 Central-Clay Co.; 7-0; 156 Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 132 Moody; 7-1; 110 Guntersville; 6-0; 97 Southside-Gadsden; 6-1; 48 Fairview; 7-0; 45 Leeds; 5-2; 24 Vigor*; 5-2; 22

Others receiving votes: Russellville (6-1) 21, Charles Henderson (4-3) 20, Demopolis (5-2) 8, Headland (6-1) 6, Holtville (6-1) 5, Scottsboro (6-1) 5, Faith-Mobile (4-3) 3, UMS-Wright** (4-3) 3, Elmore Co. (6-1) 2.

*–Record includes 1 forfeit loss. **–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Andalusia (15); 8-0; 216 Cherokee Co. (1); 7-0; 164 Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 154 Jackson (2); 6-0; 144 West Morgan (1); 7-0; 113 Handley; 7-1; 91 Jacksonville; 7-1; 75 Corner; 7-0; 51 Bibb Co.; 7-1; 43 Oneonta; 5-2; 18

Others receiving votes: T.R. Miller (5-2) 5, Westminster-Huntsville (6-1) 5, BTW-Tuskegee (5-2) 2, American Christian (6-2) 1, Oak Grove (4-3) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (16); 8-0; 218 Mobile Christian (1); 8-0; 171 Madison Academy (2); 7-0; 153 Gordo; 7-1; 125 St. James; 6-2; 103 Thomasville; 6-0; 85 Sylvania; 6-1; 77 Geraldine; 6-1; 52 Houston Academy; 6-1; 38 Straughn; 6-1; 23

Others receiving votes: Lauderdale Co. (7-0) 19, Trinity (7-1) 10, W.S. Neal (6-1) 4, Fayette Co. (4-3) 2, Walter Wellborn (5-2) 2, Winfield (6-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

B.B. Comer (13); 8-0; 207 Highland Home (2); 8-0; 171

3 (tie). Fyffe (3); 6-1; 147

3 (tie). Pisgah (1); 7-0; 147

Reeltown; 7-0; 118 Sulligent; 8-0; 93 Cottonwood; 6-0; 74 Locust Fork; 8-0; 54 Tanner; 6-2; 30 Goshen; 6-2; 14

Others receiving votes: St. Luke’s (6-1) 9, Luverne (6-2) 6, Vincent (6-2) 4, Hatton (6-1) 3, Lamar Co. (6-2) 3, Tuscaloosa Academy (5-2) 2, Collinsville (5-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (19); 6-0; 228 Elba; 7-0; 169 Sweet Water; 6-1; 141 Millry; 7-1; 132 Loachapoka; 7-0; 113 Lynn; 6-1; 98 Wadley; 6-1; 72 Coosa Christian*; 1-5; 32 South Lamar; 5-2; 25 Decatur Heritage**; 7-1; 18

Others receiving votes: Florala (6-1) 16, Georgiana (6-2) 12, Pickens Co. (5-3) 12, Hackleburg (6-1) 6, Addison (5-2) 3, Linden (4-2) 3, Maplesville (5-2) 3.

*–Record includes 4 forfeit losses. **–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Glenwood (18); 8-0; 225 Lowndes Academy (1); 8-0; 170 Lee-Scott; 7-1; 148 Chambers Academy; 7-1; 125 Banks Academy; 7-1; 107 Jackson Academy; 8-1; 97 Fort Dale Academy; 7-1; 93 Clarke Prep; 6-3; 47 Patrician; 5-3; 38 Wilcox Academy; 7-2; 17

Others receiving votes: Autauga Academy (5-3) 14, Crenshaw Christian (6-3) 2.