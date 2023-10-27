Sheriff’s reports from Sept. 21-27 Published 2:39 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 21-27:

Sept. 21

-Domestic violence third degree from the 400 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Silver foil containing shards of an unknown orange substance (0.1 gram) was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. White folded paper containing shards of an unknown orange substance (0.1 gram) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Grove Park Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Buccaneer Drive, Hoover.

-Domestic violence from the 180 block of Inverness Plaza, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Magnolia Ridge Court, Chelsea.

-Aggravated home repair fraud from the 100 block of River Drive, Wilsonville.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 2000 block of Altadena South Way, Hoover.

-Identity theft from the 31100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Missing person from the 200 block of Merrell Beach Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of High Gate Hill Road, Indian Springs. A front door to residence was damaged.

-Trespass from Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Assault from the 4200 block of Ashington Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 2400 block of Salem Road, Montevallo. Marijuana (10.7 grams) and a silver metal grinder were confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.

Sept. 22

-Trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 East and Inverness Plaza, Birmingham. Suspected Fentanyl (approximately 2.5 grams), suspected heroin (0.5 gram), methamphetamine (0.5 gram) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Woodbridge Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from an unknown location. Adderall pills (81 count) were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 100 block of Waldrop Drive, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Milwaukee band saw valued at $800, DeWalt kit valued at $349, miscellaneous clothing valued at $400 and cologne valued at $300 were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Lorrin Lane, Westover.

-Burglary third degree from the 3700 block of Westover Road, Westover. A large coin collection was stolen.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, menacing from the 2000 block of Clydebank Circle, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 2000 block of Clydebank Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 700 block of Shelby Forest Trail, Chelsea. A metal and iron rail mailbox was stolen.

-Missing person from the 4800 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. A 2011 Chevy Traverse valued at $4,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property from the 8500 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A clear white bag with white residue (0.9 gram) was confiscated, and a 2003 Toyota Avalon XLS was recovered.

Sept. 23

-Incident from the 2200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property third degree from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous merchandise including a bluetooth speaker valued at $543.93 was stolen.

-Chemical endangerment of a child from Alabama 145 and Scaley Bark Drive, Columbiana. Suspected marijuana in a clear bag in a clear plastic case (approximately 8.3 grams), a grinder containing suspected marijuana residue and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from Highland Lakes Road at Parkwood Road, Birmingham.

-Attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol from the 2800 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from Shelby County 97 at the 3200 block of Shelby County 70,

Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 150 block of Sunrise Circle, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 11200 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Drennen Place, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol, improper lane use from First Avenue West at 10th Street Southwest, Alabaster.

Sept. 24

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 442, Westover. Lost money from a phishing incident amounted to $20,000 in stolen funds.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 2700 block of AL Lin Circle, Hoover. Four white oval pills imprinted with M366-identified as Hydrocodone were confiscated.

-Open house parties from the 4500 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 4500 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from the 1000 block of Eagle Nest Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Oakdale Drive, Montevallo.

-Assault from the 11000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. Four 17-inch alloy rims for a 2014 Toyota Avalon valued at $240 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Shelby County 474, Leeds.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Mayfair Lane, Calera. Green marijuana (3.8 grams), a metal grinder with marijuana residue and a one-hitter with residue were recovered; a rear door glass was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Wingfield Drive, Birmingham.

-Child in need of supervision from the 2000 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

Sept. 25

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 and Pickens Drive, Westover. Meth (white crystal-like rocky substance weighing 1.6 grams), marijuana (greenish brown leafy substance with stems weighing 14.9 grams) and a red drinking straw with meth residue inside were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A bag of a leafy green substance presumed to be marijuana (5.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Lenox Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance-intent to distribute, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 400 block of Shelby County 87, Alabaster. Cocaine in a clear plastic bag (approximately 13.4 grams), a cigarette with tobacco and a rock-like substance (approximately 0.7 gram) and marijuana in a clear plastic bag (0.3 gram) were confiscated.

-Drug trafficking from the 1100 block of Shelby County 45, Vandiver. A white cube of Fentanyl (approximately 2.49 grams) was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana. A window screen was damaged.

-Domestic violence-assault from Stinson Drive, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Old Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 160 block of Alston Farm Road, Columbiana. $21,000 in U.S. dollars was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 7000 block of Bent River Court, Vestavia Hills.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1200 block of Village Trail, Calera.

-Incident from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana. An artificial M1 style toy rifle, possibly a BB gun, was confiscated.

Sept. 26

-DUI-alcohol from the 4700 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at Oak Mountain Middle School.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Alabama 119, Birmingham. A 2014 Lexus IS-250 was damaged.

-Found property from Shelby County 71 and Shelby County 42, Shelby. Sig Sauer Mosquito with a magazine and eight .22-caliber rounds was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Three candles valued at $12 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea. A Samsung Galaxy S22 valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Pioneer Avenue, Montevallo. The wooden frame of the front door of the home sustained $250 in damages.

-Harassment from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

Sept. 27

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 2000 block of Valleydale Terrace, Birmingham. A plastic sandwich with a green leafy substance (7.6 grams), plastic canister containing a green leafy substance (15.7 grams), small plastic baggy containing a green leafy substance (0.9 gram), rolled marijuana joint (1.4 grams) and a marijuana pipe were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from the 2000 block of Valleydale Terrace, Birmingham. A rolled marijuana joint (1.4 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 46 and Shelby County 71, Shelby. Cocaine (approximately 0.3 gram) and a baggie with meth residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham. A right rear quarter panel was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Old Hickory Trail, Birmingham. Five to seven boat propellers valued at approximately $3,000, a dryer vent cover valued at $1 and a large ornament valued at $25 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 1100 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Highland Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Alcohol on school premises, possession of tobacco product from the 6200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Four North Vape pens, a THC pen, nine Truly alcoholic beverages and a fake Kentucky driver’s license were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment, harassing communications from the 6000 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Cameron Circle, Chelsea.

-Theft third degree from the 11000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A Briggs and Stratton pressure washer valued at $600 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1600 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Springfield Loop, Birmingham. A GPS tracking device in a hard magnetic case was confiscated.