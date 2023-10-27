Sheriff’s reports from Sept. 27-Oct. 4 Published 3:03 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 27-Oct. 4:

Sept. 27

-Negotiating worthless instrument, theft of property from the 5800 block of Chelsea Road at Country Store, Chelsea. Bad checks were cashed in the amounts of $2,000 and $1,000.

-Theft of property from Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A 2001 Ford Econoline was stolen.

Sept. 28

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 0 block of Paradise Circle, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Sitton Circle, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. A chainsaw valued at $168 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-burglary, harassment from the 30 block of Curly Willow Lane, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 600 block of Crenshaw Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Shelby County 402, Shelby. A Yamaha YXZ 1000 valued at $13,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. An ONN TV valued at $348 and a laundry basket valued at $7.48 were stolen.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Southbridge Parkway, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana. A Code Black covert game camera valued at $400 was stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of St. Anne’s Drive, Birmingham. A Club Car golf cart sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 at Chesser Crane Road, Chelsea. Marijuana (18.8 grams) and a grinder with residue were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from the 10 block of Windy Valley, Vincent.

Sept. 29

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 47 at Chesser Crane Road, Chelsea. Marijuana (2.7 grams weighed by scale provided by the SO) and a vape pen were confiscated.

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 at Chesser Crane Road, Chelsea. A lid for gravity bong with marijuana residue and four vape pens were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 at Chesser Crane Road, Chelsea. Marijuana (5.3 grams), 20 unused syringes, a Smith & Wesson M2 9-millimeter firearm, two cut straws, a scale with residue and a marijuana grinder with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Riverview Road at Cahaba River Road, Birmingham. Marijuana (2.4 grams) and a red foil “jefe cookies” pouch containing marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 60 at Hanna Drive, Vincent. Methamphetamine (approximately 4.5 grams), a glass pipe with residue and marijuana (1 gram) were confiscated.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 at Inverness Center Parkway, Birmingham. Marijuana (2.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 1200 block of Shelby County 52, Helena.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of Elvira Road, Helena.

-Incident from the Sub-10 block of New Hope Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Crest Road, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 3000 block of Afton Way, Birmingham.

-Leaving scene of an accident from U.S. 280 East at Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2013 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 1300 block of Weatherby Cove, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of Lark Lane, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 160 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham. Marijuana (15.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 14000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A green leafy substance that appears to be marijuana in a plastic bag impounded (approximately 25 grams) and a metal pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 6250 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Assault from the Shelby County Jail at 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. A CD containing photos of the injury and a deployed Taser cartridge were recovered.

-Assault from the Shelby County Jail at 380 McDow Road, Columbiana. A CD containing photos of the injury was recovered.

-Missing person from the 30 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

Sept. 30

-Violation of protection order from the 2500 block of Bridlewood Drive, Helena.

-Incident, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent-meth from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Death investigation from the 28000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 0 block of Grant Street, Wilton.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. Four tires were damaged.

-Assault from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana at Shelby County Jail.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Sanctuary Lane, Columbiana. A John Deere heavy equipment jack valued at $250, 72-link chain valued at $180, drive shaft for a John Deere 328 square baler valued at $1,200 and a random assortment of tools from two tool boxes valued at $200 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 10 block of Port Drive, Shelby. A four-wheeler, .410-gauge shotgun and a Husqvarna 372 chainsaw were stolen.

-DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage from U.S. 280 West and Corporate Parkway, Birmingham.

-Juvenile runaway from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An RC drone (toys) valued at $39.97, two graphite spin rods valued at $49.96 and $68, a laser HS casting rod valued at $31.96, a Berkeley shock spinning 7F M 19 valued at $48.68 and a Berk CWDHD2 7M SP valued at $24.63 were recovered.

-Incident from the 100 block of Eddings Lane, Alabaster. Approximately $1,000 of damage to a wall was reported.

Oct. 1

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 21000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. Marijuana (approximately 10.2 grams) was confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 at Colonnade Parkway, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from Cahaba Valley Road and Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1700 block of Shelby County 260, Alabaster. A security gate was damaged from a metal cutting object in an attempt to gain entry.

-Harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 250 block of Shannon Lane, Montevallo.

-Overdose from Shelby County 200, Montevallo.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 6000 block of Shelby County 85, Vincent.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Glendale Drive, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 3500 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.

-Assault from the 3500 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.

Oct. 2

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1700 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, chemical endangerment of a child from Alabama 145 and Nine Oaks Drive, Shelby. Marijuana (4.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A white/yellow paste inside a baby powder bottle (3 grams) tested positive for amphetamines.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Theft of property first degree, forgery third degree from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. $4,893 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1700 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana. Assorted wrenches and sockets valued at $200, M18 fuel battery charger valued at $30, Matco jump pack valued at $250 and Ornwell four- to six-row socket tray valued at $80 were stolen.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

Oct. 3

-Domestic investigation from the 2700 block of Drennen Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1500 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Permitting dog to run at large from the 1500 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Fish Camp Road, Chelsea. Drywall valued at $225 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 1500 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 100 block of N. Main Street, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief first degree from the 2400 block of Titonka Road, Birmingham. A black chain-link fence and gate in front of a boat launch sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 5200 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 2900 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A bottle of baby powder suspected to contain trace amounts of amphetamines and MDMA was confiscated.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 3000 block of Madison Lane, Chelsea.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 at Meadow Lake Drive, Birmingham.

Oct. 4

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Taser cartridge was reported.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 28, Columbiana. Approximately 1 gram of a substance believed to be meth (with packaging) and a used needle with residue were confiscated.

-Interference with public safety communication from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Liberty Ridge Road, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 1900 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-SORNA violation-registration with local law enforcement (two counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 4900 block of Stonehedge Road, Birmingham.

-Suicide attempt from Cove Road, Wilsonville.

-DUI-controlled from the 5000 block of Redfern Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, menacing from the 7000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Attempting to elude, brass knuckles from the 7000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.