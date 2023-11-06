Sheriff’s reports from Oct. 5-12 Published 9:18 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 5-12:

Oct. 5

-Miscellaneous incident from the 40 block of Chelsea Point Drive. A radio antenna was damaged.

-Property damage from the 8000 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett. A 2017 Nissan Versa was damaged.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 1600 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Polo Circle, Chelsea. Bank transactions totaling $1,500 were stolen.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 4100 block of Heritage Oaks Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Retreat Lane, Columbiana.

-Cruelty to animals from the 15000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A neglected and malnourished female dog was confiscated.

-Sexual abuse from the 1300 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Menacing from the 100 block of Rosewood Drive, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 0 block of Old Magnolia Way, Wilsonville. A kitchen window was broken and a TV remote control was damaged.

Oct. 6

-Incident from the 1000 block of Glendale Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 7000 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. Blinds, a mirror and a plastic drawer were damaged.

-Death investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Lot 10, Sterrett.

-Harassing communications from Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Willowbrook Circle, Birmingham. $2,500 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Apache Circle, Birmingham.

-Damaging government property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A light cover was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Cottage Lane, Westover. A 2017 GMC Sierra was stolen.

-Assault from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Assault second degree from the 100 block of Long Walk Drive, Columbiana. Garden clippers were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham. A GPS tracking device in a magnetic case was recovered.

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 10 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

Oct. 7

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham. Two extension cords valued at $4, a ceramic cross valued at $1 and U.S. currency in $45 were stolen, and a fraudulent $50 bill was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Change bills-circulating from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham. A fraudulent $50 bill was confiscated.

-Child in need of supervision from the 100 block of Cottage Lane, Westover.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief from the 3500 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from Chelsea Road at Oak Haven Trail.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Fullerton Drive, Montevallo. A small container with a white substance was recovered.

Oct. 8

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Shelby County 32, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 0 block of Water Oak Street, Montevallo. A glass door sustained $600 in damages and drywall sustained $200 in damages.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 at Sunset Drive, Harpersville.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 500 block of Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, trafficking in illegal drugs from the 7500 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. Suspected marijuana (approximately 4.8 ounces), suspected meth shard (12.9 grams), 30 suspected Oxycodone pills (4.2 grams) a glass meth pipe with residue and a metal grinder with residue were confiscated.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A spoon with cotton and drug residue and two used syringes were confiscated. A metal trailer door, kitchen window and hot water heater access door were damaged.

-Domestic violence-assault, unlawful imprisonment from the 800 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Wade Drive, Montevallo.

Oct. 9

-Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance from U.S, 280 at Creswell Road, Harpersville. A Ruger LCP 9mm firearm and a white rock-like substance in a plastic baggy (approximately 8.65 grams) were confiscated.

-Theft fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items from Walmart totalled $474.89.

-Harassment from Vincent High School.

-Theft of property first degree, possession of a forged instrument third degree from the 1000 block of Sandhurst Circle, Birmingham. A check for $6,300 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Huntwood Road, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 160 block of Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 160 block of Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana. A handmade wooden trash can holder was damaged.

-Harassment from the 0-10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Cardwell Road, Wilsonville. A 225 Lincoln welder/generator valued at $9,000, two Buzz Box Lincoln welders valued at $300, a motor cherry picker valued at $500, motor stand valued at $200 and a 1950s John Deere 110 mower valued at $2,000 were stolen.

-Incident from the 2400 block of Shelby County 25, Wilton. A crystal-like substance (approximately 0.2 gram) and a blue pill believed to be Fentanyl were confiscated.

-Incident from the 700 block of Girl Scout Road, Chelsea. A link of chain on the entry gate was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal mischief from the 300 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton. A Samsung Galaxy A03 valued at $180 was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 70 block of Second Avenue, Shelby.

Oct. 10

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Egg and Butter Road and Ellis Drive, Columbiana. Meth (approximately 0.5 gram) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from U.S. 280 at Pineview Street, Harpersville. An off-white rock substance presumed to be crack cocaine (approximately .49 gram) and a purple pill inscribed “ABG 30” (Morphine sulfate, .01 gram) were confiscated.

-Fire investigation from Sunny Meadows Drive and Cahaba Valley Trace. A 2012 Hino tow truck was damaged.

-Incident from the 18-mile marker of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An American Tactical GSG-1911 was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 0 block of Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property first degree from the 400 block of Meadow Croft Drive, Birmingham. Amounts of $11,000, $11,000, $11,000 and $10,000 were stolen from a PNC Bank account, and $6,000 was stolen from an Avadian Bank account.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 block of Lilly Drive, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A Honda GX340 engine valued at $3,500 and an Interstate battery valued at $150 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A crystalline substance (approximately 0.95 gram) and a metal box containing cut straws with residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Blue Loop, Montevallo. A car repair kit valued at $77.30 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Dogwood Hill Drive, Leeds.

Oct. 11

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 99, Shelby. Meth (approximately 1 gram), a pipe with residue and marijuana (3.3 grams) were confiscated.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-Drug trafficking-methamphetamine, drug trafficking-marijuana from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Meth (17.5 ounces), marijuana (2.2 pounds), spice (208 grams), a glass pipe, four counterfeit $100 bills and four Samsung Galaxy cell phones and charging cables were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea. A gold band engagement ring with center opal stone and diamonds valued at $1,500 and a white gold band ring with crown in the middle with diamonds (value unknown) were stolen.

-Incident from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Unit 119, Birmingham.

-Negotiating a worthless instrument from the 9500 block of Old Highway 280 at Coosa Pines Credit Union, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 20 block of Mayhall Drive, Alabaster. A 5/16 Python duct rodder valued at $1,842.22 was stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 314, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Eagle Mountain Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Wild Berry Drive, Sterrett. A Ford Escape was damaged, and a CD with pictures of injuries, damaged property and weapons was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Shelby County 277, Helena. A 1996 Harley Sportster valued at $1,000 was stolen.

Oct. 12

-Incident from the 100 block of Cahaba Beach Circle, Birmingham.