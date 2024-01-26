Land transactions for Dec. 20-29 Published 2:16 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from xxx-xxx:

Dec. 20

-Stephen Hall Savincki to John Melton, for $678,000, for Lot 906 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-Edward C. Brasher to Byron Robertson, for $325,900, for Lot 68 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Tommy A. Walker to Tommy A. Walker, for $285,080, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Robert L. Shinpaugh to Jose Olsen Rivera Dominguez, for $252,000, for Lot 39 in Olde Towne Forest.

-Sharon A. Denson to Johnny Blankenship, for $12,000, for property in Section 6, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Charles D. Lane to Paul Anthony Isbell, for $590,000, for Lot 346 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Andrew Elliott to Tony A. Miller, for $255,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Frederick Brackin to John Moore, for $499,900, for Lot 950 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Gregory D. Cromeens to Steven Sawyer, for $675,000, for Lot 604 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Roy Stokes to Honcho LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 16 in Old Ivy Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Kimberly Paige Powell to Douglas C. Callahan, for $480,000, for Lot 105 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Kerry Stober Watson to Kerry Stober Watson, for $23,220, for Lot 239 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector First Addition.

-Christopher Johnson to LTDM Properties LLC, for $198,800, for Lot 52 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-Lauren Ashton Liveoak to Dru Marsch, for $185,000, for Lot 41 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Hali R. Beaugez to Jonathan Magnus, for $166,700, for property in Section 19, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Karen M. Jenkins to Karen M. Jenkins, for $324,200, for Lot 122 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-Jordan Christopher Boston to Jennifer A. Brown, for $330,000, for Lot 2-29 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Zackary Preston Powell, for $483,944, for Lot 261 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Thomas S. Nordyke, for $866,533, for Lot B-70 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kathryn Pennington, for $382,122, for Lot 64 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

Dec. 21

-N. Jerald Wilson to N. Jerald Wilson, for $613,100, for Lot 50 in Mill Springs Estates 3rd Sector.

-Shawn Curtis to Creative Holdings LLC, for $204,710, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Stuart Jones to Zhiyong Liu, for $680,000, for Lot 520 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-J. William Snider to Richard E. Everett, for $430,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Robert S. Fairweather to Maida S. Griffin, for $694,500, for Lot 79 in Wideman Inverness Point Resurvey.

-Eddie L. Darlington to Voyd Bill Gibbons, for $530,000, for Lot 511 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Rosie Moore to Thomas Morrow, for $865,000, for Lot 1220 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Keri Hyde to Louis Ed Olivier, for $594,500, for Lot B-144 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Harold Alan House to Eric Van Kooten, for $350,000, for Lot 103 in Riverchase West Fourth Addition.

-Kahra Y. Rogers to David A. Davis, for $303,000, for Lot 317 in Timberlines Phase 5 Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lura Hyde Jacobi, for $282,400, for Lot 90 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-John Edward Chapman to Bryan Edward Rice, for $186,750, for Lot 14 in Meadow Brook 14th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Katina A. Dunning, for $326,400, for Lot 5 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Matthew L. Grantham to Angel Lekeisha Lake, for $370,000, for Lot 102 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Russell Eugene Crowe to John Paul Dutton, for $45,000, for Lot 2 in Green Acres Amended Final Plat.

-Brad Pickering to Hugh Frank Jones, for $136,000, for Lot 902 in Gables Phase 4.

-Justin Shytle to Justin Shytle, for $253,300, for Lot 7 in Selkirk A Subdivision of Inverness Phase IV.

-Lenora Lee Powell Nobling to Seth Haas, for $585,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Jeffrey Thomas Gammon to Glenn Greer, for $115,000, for Lot 2 in Gammon Family Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 2 & 3.

-WG Alabama LLC to Shelby County, for $1,983,366.48, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Beverly Ann Mize to City of Pelham, for $80,475, for Lot 1 in First Commercial Bank Survey.

-Catherine Dee Grant to Latesia J. MacDonald, for $600,000, for Lot 46 in Haven at Greystone 1st Sector.

-Robert Lee Reagan to Lea A. Corley, for $150,000, for Lot 26 in Walters Cove First Sector.

-Janice T. Logan to Debra A. Pursell, for $359,900, for Lot 98 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Samuel Wasko to Adil Ratnani, for $1,300,000, for Lot 28 in Southlake First Addition.

-Adams Homes LLC to Travis Rice, for $362,550, for Lot 36 in Dawsons Cove.

-Moises Heredia Martinez to William Max Wiggonton, for $272,900, for Lot 32 in Green Valley 4th Sector.

-James N. Irvin to Charles F. Esskuchen, for $575,000, for Lot 2708 in Highland Lakes 27th Sector.

-Shannon T. Barrentine to Jacob Thomas Barrentine, for $280,000, for Lot 67 in Chadwick Sector 2.

-Kay P. Lindsey to David A. Lake, for $477,500, for Lot 3 in Meadow Brook 13th Sector.

-John Judson Hand to Timothy A. Hope, for $115,680, for Lot 2 in Kates Creek Subdivision.

-Deep South Partners LLC to Jerry Maxcy, for $575,000, for Lot 17 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector Third Phase.

-Jerry Maxcy to Maxcy Holding Company LLC, for $575,000, for Lot 17 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector Third Phase.

-Michael L. Lagrave to Rudolph Reid, for $170,000, for Lot 1303 in Gables Condominium Amended Map.

-Barbara Gail Snyder to A&LR Properties LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 1 in Green Valley Second Shelter.

-Ilana Malchi to Dylan Hoyt, for $225,000, for Lot 346 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Cahaba Pointe LLC to Kicius Corporation, for $2,193,000, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Pointe Plat No. 2.

Dec. 22

-Donovan Builders LLC to Oak Mountain Realty Group LLC, for $1,200,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC to Hudson SFR TRS Property Holdings II LLC, for $243,000, for Lot 8 in Stonebriar Phase 1 Resurvey.

-Radwan Mallah to Mary Elisabeth Price, for $935,000, for Lot 858 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase 1.

-Woods F. McRoy to Baltic Avenue Partners LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 32 in Brandywine First Sector.

-Andrew C. Bird to Lauren B. Latham, for $165,000, for Lot 1010 in Gables Condominium Amended.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Richard A. Balloqui, for $454,900, for Lot 333 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 3.

-B. Jeff Peake to Preston Touliatos, for $337,000, for Lot 3 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-David W. Earman to David Earman, for $10,000, for Lot 41 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 111 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Dunn Real Estate LLC to Penski Truck Leasin Co LP, for $2,408,056, for Lot 1 in Interstate Commerce Park Resurvey No. 1 Final Plat.

-John W. Watson to Maye M. Watson, for $219,500, for Lot 244 in Savannah Pointe Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Debra Kay Fejedelem to Jennifer A. Fejedelem, for $220,000, for Lot 2 in Laurel Woods.

-Kerry Stober Watson to Christian Moreno, for $282,000, for Lot 227 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector First Addition.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 124 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Petrusson Properties LLC to Lauren Avery Richardson, for $195,000, for Lot 708 in Horizon Condominium.

-Scot B. Deverick to Michael Hogue, for $265,000, for Lot 7 in Fernwood 4th Sector.

-Exie Williford to Debra J. Hollis, for $455,000, for Lot 11 in Carleton Point Amended Map.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Keangela Thomas, for $288,650, for Lot 113 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Daniel John Williams, for $321,350, for Lot 125 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Daniel Hite to AMO Homes LLC, for $1,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

Dec. 27

-Craig A. White to Denson Allen Roy, for $1,250,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Julio Villon to Jeff Donald, for $430,000, for Lot 31 in Jameswood Third Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Nicholas Capito, for $339,900, for Lot 310 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Venita Arnell Bryant, for $324,900, for Lot 91 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Dabrianna Lanai Hall, for $376,750, for Lot 314 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Dalton Clay Johnson, for $359,900, for Lot 21-12 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lisa Maria Fontana, for $352,100, for Lot 21-15 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-C & C Construction LLC to Russell G. Powers, for $800,000, for Lot 307 in Riverwoods Third Sector Resurvey Final Plat.

-Alice M. Hare to Seahill Properties LLC, for $348,600, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook Second Sector First Phase.

-Lane N. Ross to Damon S. Wilson, for $426,000, for Lot 6 in Homestead Sector C.

-Timothy F. Walker to Ian Dexter Walker, for $215,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Kenneth Lee Park to Chang Hun Son, for $427,000, for Lot 368 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jaxon Scott Butterworth, for $261,150, for Lot 132 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Amended Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Joshua Caleb Alexander, for $254,900, for Lot 8 in Saddle Wood Trails Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to John William Giles, for $280,000, for Lot 130 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Amended Final Plat.

-Sagamore Holdings LLC to Valerie Burton, for $220,000, for Lot 81 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector.

-Stuart Raburn to Greentech Management LLC, for $220,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Ramya Krishna Velivala to Ramya Krishna Velivala, for $299,900, for Lot 21-21 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Allison Lane Lawyer to Margaret Johnston, for $400,000, for Lot 61 in Sunny Meadows.

-Charles L. Corbitt to Fox Lane Properties LLC, for $952,380, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Amanda M. Hope to Lashaun Pryor, for $339,900, for Lot 14 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat.

-SQRE SFR Investments LLC to Katherine Clopton, for $249,900, for Lot 58 in Holland Lakes Sector One.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Gregory D. Cromeens, for $817,131, for Lot 208 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Edward Joseph Marino, for $499,562, for Lot 1-1 in Hillsong at Mt Laurel Phase 1 Amended Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Bailey Orr, for $438,243, for Lot 255 in Simms Landing Phase 2B.

-Judy Galyean Swaney to Judy Galyean Swaney, for $431,760, for Lot 19 in 1971 Addition to Shelby Shores.

-James M. Lawley to Arlan C. Wann, for $203,430, for Lot 2 in Pasture Lane Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 2 and new Lot 3.

-Thomas McFadden to Andrea P. Arana Flamenco, for $244,000, for Lot 46 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Jeffrey S. Pemberton to William E. Booth, for $694,000, for Lot 87 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

Dec. 28

-Chase Pays Cash LLC to Pamela Little, for $265,000, for Lot 37 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-David Houston Blackwell to Hayley Zorn, for $430,000, for Lot 18 in Southpointe Eighth Sector.

-Doris Cameron Landers to William L. Rasberry, for $557,500, for Lot 429 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase Two.

-Sonya L. Sabo to Kyle Mark Pope, for $487,200, for Lot 37 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Domain Timberlake Multistate LLC, for $4,750,000, for Lots 201, 202, 205, 206, 210, 22, 212, 215, 216, 219, 223, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 234, 235, 236, 237, 238, 240, 241, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 251, 252, 253, 254, 255, 256, 257, 258 and 259 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Scott R. Smith to Tyler Allen Powell, for $385,000, for Lot 103 in Broken Bow Subdivision 4th Addition.

-Nance R. Kohnen to David Allen, for $350,000, for Lot 1 in Hunters Addition to Riverchase.

-James Michael Murphy to Community of Caritas, for $496,400, for property in Section 32, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Gary LEe Marcrum to Dennis W. Behan, for $412,000, for Lot 84 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3.

-Winford Homecrafters LLC to John R. Dewberry, for $299,000, for Lot 2-4 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Midsouth Bank to MSB Valleydale LLC, for $1,053,930, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Boulevard Realty LLC to Steve Issis, for $1,917,800, for Lot 4 in Circle S Business Complex Resurvey of Lot 3A and 4A of a Resurvey.

-Steve Issis to FAM Properties LLC, for $1,917,800, for Lot 4 in Circle S Business Complex Resurvey of Lot 3A and 4A of a Resurvey.

-Big O Enterprises LLC to FAM Properties LLC, for $3,589,680, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Heather Stafford Beasley to Douglas Wisham, for $390,000, for Lot 103 in Beaumont Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 85-99 and 102-110 Final Plat.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Delorise Rutledge, for $269,900, for Lot 169 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Michael D. and Netagene R. Thompson Foundation to Jennifer Carns Tarr, for $711,550, for Lot 46 in Shoal Creek.

-Bernice Green Pickett to Bernice Green Pickett, for $236,470, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Pickett Family Subdivision.

-Keri Thomas to Cheryl Floyd, for $340,000, for Lot 4 in Edenton a Condominium.

-Robert Stephen Briggs to Lacey Briggs Middleton, for $165,000, for Lot 1 in Briggs Subdivision Final Plat.

-Robert Stephen Briggs to Robert Farley, for $165,000, for Lot 4 in McFadden Oaks and Lot 1 in The Briggs Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-Mary C. Bell to Jacob Trull, for $335,000, for Lot 42 in Hills at Brook Highland.

-Adams Homes LLC to William Douglas Walker, for $408,925, for Lot 47 in Dawsons Cove.

-Stephen W. Perryman to Haylee Dodd, for $259,900, for Lot 68 in Laurel Woods Phase II.

-Red Oak Investors LLC to Cedrick R. Pendleton, for $192,900, for Lot 26 in Ashley Brook Townhomes.

-RCP1121 LLC to Alabama Park Place LLC, for $2,740,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Richard O. Brown to Charles A. Brown, for $180,000, for Lot 14 in Dearing Downs Tenth Addition.

-Synovus Bank to City of Pelham, for $140,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-James Larry Abernathy to My Place Rentals LLC, for $139,000, for Lot 14 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Susan Moore Kelley to Thomas Jensen, for $749,900, for Lot 2 in Brae Sector of Greystone Farms 2nd Amended Plat.

-Steven A. Kirkpatrick to Austin Jacob Webb, for $329,900, for Lot 5 in Windstone II.

Dec. 29

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Yuniel Reyes Peralta, for $255,770, for Lot 78 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-Caleb J. Burnett to Lessly Castellon, for $265,000, for Lot 712 in Savannah Pointe Sector VII.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Michelle Anne Thompson, for $244,900, for Lot 85 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Ronald Fowler, for $389,900, for Lot 310 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Rebecca S. Burns to Heath D. Reid, for $775,000, for Lot 123 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 5.

-Glenn Edwards Milstead to Jaylah Pouncy, for $168,000, for Lot 3 in Highlands Subdivision.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Rosie Campbell Moore, for $649,462, for Lot 1828 in Blackridge South Phase 8.

-Jacquelynn E. Lampe to GAL69 LLC, for $264,120, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Broadway Group LLC to SRC Wilsonville LLC, for $1,976,559, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Traci F. Brown to Matthew Collins Brown, for $310,400, for Lot 129 in Willow Oaks.

-Richard O. Brown to John William Brown, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Cherokee Forest First Sector.

-David Dow Coggins to Jeffrey Allen Lee, for $1,160,000, for Lot A in Cameron Oaks Farm.

-Robert G. Ingram to Susan Harper, for $306,000, for Lot 29 in Chaparral Third Sector.

-Shelby Resources Inc. to Justin Smith, for $249,900, for Lot 48 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase IV.

-Elizabeth G. Duncan to Elizabeth Gay Duncan, for $1,000, for property in Section 31, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Allison S. Boyd to Lee & Co LLC, for $9,557.67, for property in Section 20, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Betre Realty Company Inc. to Richland Acquisitions LLC, for $50,700, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Kimberly Tanner Bridgewater to Haley Brooke Davis, for $240,000, for Lot 133 in Summer Brook Phase Three.

-Warren Gibson to Oz Enterprises LLC, for $222,500, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Richland Acquisitions LLC to Higher Ground Land Management LLC, for $80,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Brian McMillian, for $502,500, for Lot 84 in Cameron Woods Second Addition.

-Mary Ellen Ling to B & A Group LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 45 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Karen Davis to Steel Magnolia Homes LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 50 in Little Ridge Estates.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Angelin Ponraj, for $301,900, for Lot 21-9 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Danella A. Johnson to Steven Todd Diercks, for $799,000, for Lot 57 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-Troy William Thomas to Donald Lloyd Masters, for $500,000, for Lot 671 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.