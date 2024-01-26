Municipal police reports for Nov. 26-Jan. 1 Published 2:25 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 26-Jan. 1:

Alabaster

Dec. 18

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a white Lincoln MKZ.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Failure to comply with court order from Hall Avenue and 9th Street, Bessemer.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper of a white Nissan Altima valued at $1.

-Criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (residence/home). Damaged was a blue Dodge Charger valued at $3,000.

-Runaway juvenile from the 1000 Block of Navajo Trail (residence/home).

Dec. 19

-Illegal possession credit/debit card and possession of a forged instrument first degree from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were six credit/debit cards valued at $0. Recovered were counterfeit $100 bills.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (other/unknown).

-Found property from the 400 Block of 1st Street SW. Recovered were two identification cards, approximately 2.24 grams of Methamphetamine, a black bifold wallet, paper currency totally $195 and drug paraphernalia.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street (convenience store).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a silver Toyota Camry.

-Theft of property/shoplifting $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store). Stolen and recovered were Legos, a pullover jacket and Sherpa jacket valued at $281.98.

Dec. 20

-Driving under the influence of alcohol and ignition interlock misdemeanor from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 400 Block of Hillwood Park South (other/unknown).

-Alias/driving while license suspended from the 5200 Block of Court B, Fairfield.

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Old Boston Road.

-Information only – found property from Chestnut Lane and Poplar Ridge.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Seams Way (residence/home).

Dec. 21

-Possession of marijuana second degree from South Colonial Drive and Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 3 grams of marijuana.

-Property damage from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Damaged was automobiles; white Chevy Silverado valued at $1.

-Trespassing notice and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Stolen were consumable goods valued at $71.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $59.04.

-Public intoxication from Highway 31 and 8th Avenue NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen were legos valued at $109.

Dec. 22

-Information only from the 2000 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 1300 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown). Damaged was a roof and gutter valued at $1,000.

-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Recovered was a firearm valued at $1.

-Driving under the influence alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol from Highway 119 and Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – $500 or less and trespassing notice from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous clothes/furs valued at $342.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from U.S. Highway 31 and Shady Acres Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Dec. 23

-Driving under the influence of alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 240 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Chestnut Lane (other/unknown).

-Property damage from Highway 17 at Lacey Avenue (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver’s side valued at $2,500.

Dec. 24

-Theft of property 4th from the 100 Block of Nolen Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a flat screen tv valued at $400.

-Theft of property 4th – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise receipt attached valued at $277.14.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 200 Block of Smokey Road (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Way.

-Property damage from Smokey Road and Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a 2016 white Honda Civic.

Dec. 25

-Information only – drug overdose from the 600 Block of Wynlake Cove (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place.

-Menacing from the 80 Block of 12th Avenue SE (church/synagogue/temple/mosque).

-Property damage from Fulton Springs Road and Widgeon Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a Tahoe front clip and fender valued at $5,000.

Dec. 26

-Harassment from the 20 Block of Frankies Lane (residence/home).

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 500 Block of Meadowlark Place. Stolen were four Goodyear Wrangler Workhouse tires and a radiator valued at $1,400.

-Alias warrant of arrest – violation of court order and capias warrant – drivers license not in possession from the 800 Block of Forrest Avenue, Gadsden.

-Lost property from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (commercial/office building).

-Information only from the 700 Block of Shelby Farms Place (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance from Highway 119 and Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 3.4 grams of Methamphetamine, 0.03 grams of Heroin and a capped syringe.

-Alias warrant (failure to comply with court orders) and capias warrant (theft of property 4th) from Highway 119 and Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Dec. 27

-Information only from the 2000 Block of Diane Lane.

-Alias warrant (criminal trespass 3rd) from the 1900 Block of Frederick Road, Opelika.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Olde Towne Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a passenger mirror valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were 10 Buzz balls valued at $38.28.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home). Damaged was automobiles valued at $2,000.

-Information only from Alabaster (other/unknown).

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home).

Dec. 28

-Information only from the 100 Block of Horseshoe Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 300 Block of Park Village Drive (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $117.24.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $97.20. Recovered was 1.8 grams of marijuana and a pipe with residue.

-Domestic violence – third degree from Interstate 65 northbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Dec. 29

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a controlled substance from Industrial Road and 1st Street North (residence/home). Recovered was 23 grams of marijuana, money; assorted U.S. currency, a blue phone, Glock and bag of THC gummies.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was a credit/debit cards valued at $0.

-FTA – driving while license suspended and capias warrant – giving false name to an officer from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Missing person from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and trespassing notice from the 70 Block of Fulton Springs Road (convenience store). Stolen and recovered was earrings valued at $21.

-Lost property from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW (residence/home). Lost was an office access card.

-Alias/failure to display insurance and capias/failure to yield right of way from Highway 17 and Cedar Way, Montevallo.

Dec. 30

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Outside agency warrant/domestic violence from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Theft of property/shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was pet supplies valued at $65.08.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 30 Block of Peavine Mobile Home Park (residence/home).

-FTA – x3 traffic from Highway 31 and Colonial Promenade Parkway.

Dec. 31

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1200 Block of Ash Cove (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from Interstate 65 and Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1300 Block of North Wynlake Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).

-Alias warrant – FTC with court orders and alias warrant – speeding from County Road 13 and River Road, Helena.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was household goods valued at $263.42.

-Public intoxication from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant).

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Jan. 1

-Public intoxication and discharging a firearm in city limits from the 1500 Block of Keystone Mobile Home Park (residence/home). Recovered was a Rock Island.

Columbiana

Dec. 1

-Certain person forbidden and minor in possession of alcohol from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Highway 47 South.

Dec. 2

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

-DC disorderly conduct/distributing peace/affray and IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-FTA – no drivers license from the 10000 Block of Main Street.

Dec. 4

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Dec. 5

-SI – school incident – threat from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – information only from the 200 Block of Depot Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Dec. 10

– Info – information only suspicious event from the 20200 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Dec. 11

-SI – school incident – possession tobacco from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – behavior from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Dec. 12

-Public intoxication and IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs from Old Highway 25 West and Mizell Road.

-DI – death investigation from the 600 Block of Mooney Road.

-Assault and harassment from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Dec. 15

-Info – information only – altered mental status from the 100 Block of Moore Street.

Dec. 16

-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Moore Street.

-Info – information only – altered mental statue from the 100 Block of Moore Street.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Egg & Butter Road and Old Highway 25 West.

-Info – notice of trespassing/barring from property from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Dec. 17

-Info – information only from the 100 Block of Moore Street.

Dec. 18

-SSA – Safe Streets Act from Summer Classics Way and West College Street.

-Domestic violence by strangulation and domestic violence – harassment from the 700 Block of Eagle Lane.

Dec. 20

-DI – death investigation from the 90 Block of Eagle Lane.

Dec. 21

-DI – death investigation from the 100 Block of Eureka Acres.

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of Highway 47 at Southeast Shelby Rescue.

Dec. 24

-Info – information only from the 300 Block of Old Highway 25 East.

Dec. 25

-Burglary 3rd degree from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Dec. 27

-Sexual abuse – juvenile from the 90 Block of Eagle Lane.

Dec. 28

-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 100 Block of Hughes Street.

-Criminal mischief from the 400 Block of Mooney Road.

Dec. 29

-Info – trespass notification from the 100 Block of BOlton Lane.

Dec. 31

-Theft of property (info only) from the 1200 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Helena

Dec. 24

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and obstructing government operations from South Shades Crest Road and Silver Lakes Drive.

-Miscellaneous information only from Appleford Road.

Dec. 25

-Domestic violence third – criminal mischief and assault third degree from Helena.

Dec. 26

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Highway 13 and Rock Lane.

-Burglary second degree from Penhale Park.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Jenkins Circle.

-Damage to city property from Highway 13 and Norfolk Southern Railroad.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Aviation Road and Mitchell Field Road SE.

Dec. 28

-Missing juvenile from the 2800 Block of St. Patrick Place.

Dec. 29

-Bail jumping second degree from Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Highway 52.

-Domestic dispute from Amy Lane.

Dec. 30

-Assault third degree from Branch Drive.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Bail jumping first degree from the 30 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

Montevallo

Dec. 21

-Possession of a forged instrument first degree from Main Street (bank). Stolen were two Regions checks valued at $9,550.

Dec. 22

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Highway 25 (department store). Stolen was a credit card valued at $0.

-Property damage from Main Street (restaurant). Damaged was a driver’s front fender valued at $200.

-Found property from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

Dec. 27

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Highway 22 (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous U.S. coins valued at $1,000.

Pelham

Nov. 26

-Assault from Stonebridge Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Aaron Road.

Nov. 27

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Admin Drive.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Civil dispute from Legacy Parc Drive.

Nov. 28

-Suspicious person/situation from Interstate 65 North.

-Found property from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Harassing communications from Valleydale Road.

-Theft from Grey Oaks Terrace.

-Public assist from Pelham Parkway.

-Juvenile probation from Admin Drive.

Nov. 29

-Harassing communications from Little Indian Village.

-Harassing communications from King Valley Street.

-Fraud from Drivers Way.

-Harassment from Admin Drive.

-Animal problem from MacAllan Drive.

Nov. 30

-Domestic violence from Saddle Run Circle.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Miscellaneous from North Chandalar Lane.

-Parking problem from Holland Lakes Drive North.

Dec. 1

-Sex offense from Pelham Parkway.

-Found property from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Oak Mountain Circle.

-Civil dispute from Stonehaven Drive.

Dec. 2

-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs from Pelham Parkway.

Dec. 3

-Assault from Keystone Court.

-Animal problem from MacAllan Drive.

-Public assist from Cove Lane.

-Found property from Plaza Pines Mobile Home Park.

-Trespassing from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Brookhollow Way.

-Assault from Oak Mountain Commons.

Dec. 4

-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Oak Mountain Commons.

-Property damage from David Drive.

Dec. 5

-Harassing communications from King Valley Sr.

-False Reporting from Interstate 65 North.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Grand Reserve Drive.

Dec. 6

-Property damage from Panther Circle.

-Theft – vehicle from Interstate 65 North.

-Theft from Admin Drive.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Applegate Parkway.

Dec. 7

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Miscellaneous from Interstate 65 North.

Dec. 8

-Traffic stop from Interstate 65 North.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Animal problem from Camellia Ridge Cove.

Dec. 9

-Found property from Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs from Cahaba Valley Road.

Dec. 10

-Criminal mischief from Cahaba Valley Circle.

-Civil dispute from Norridge Place.

-Identity theft from Hidden Creek Parkway.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Walker Way.

-Drugs – pros def from Cummings Street.

-Traffic stop from Pelham.

Dec. 11

-Assist/medical from Valleyview Drive.

-Property damage from Canopy Trail.

-Theft from Admin Drive.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Child abuse from Weeping Willow Drive.

Dec. 12

-Miscellaneous from Stonehaven Way.

-Domestic violence from Wellington Drive.

-Welfare check from Silverleaf Drive.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Park Boulevard.

-Leaving the scene from Highway 52 West.

Dec. 13

-Harassing communications from King Valley Street.

-Burglary from Chandalar Place Drive.

-Trespassing from Holland Circle.

-Assault from Blue’s Bourbon and Brews.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

Dec. 14

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Burglary from Bearden Road.

-Wanted person from Bearden Road.

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Drugs from Keystone Court.

-Assist/fire from Carroll Street.

Dec. 15

-Civil dispute from Saddle Run Circle.

-Found property from Admin Drive.

-Criminal mischief from Keeneland Green.

-Theft from Old Montgomery.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraudulent lease from Pelham Parkway.

-Civil dispute from Sommersby Drive.

-Juvenile runaway from Highway 52 East.

Dec. 16

-Drugs – pros def from Commerce Parkway.

-Burglary from Stoneykirk Road.

-Theft from Admin Drive.

Dec. 17

-Domestic violence from Hidden Creek Cove.

-Lost property from Admin Drive.

-Criminal mischief from Village Drive.

-Assault from Helena Road.

Dec. 18

-Civil dispute from Highway 52 East.

-Fraud from Saddle Run Circle.

-Domestic violence from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Cove Lane.

-Harassing communications from Walker Road.

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.

Dec. 19

-Civil dispute from Ballantrae Parkway.

-Fraud from Stuart Lane.

-Child welfare from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

-Lost property from Stonehaven Drive.

Dec. 20

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

-Sex offense from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from David Drive.

-Recovered vehicle from Winslett Road.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Stuart Lane.

Dec. 21

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

-Harassing communications from Huntley Apartment Drive.

Dec. 22

-Harassment from Hayesbury Court.

Dec. 23

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Highway 33.

Dec. 24

-Miscellaneous from Stonehaven Trace.

Dec. 25

-Civil dispute from North Chandalar Lane.

Dec. 26

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.

Dec. 27

-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.

-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Highway 35.

Dec. 28

-Lost property from Pelham Parkway.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Road.

Dec. 29

-Theft from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from Valleydale Terrace.

-Civil dispute from Helena Road.

Dec. 30

-Theft from Admin drive.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.

Dec. 31

-Domestic violence from Cahaba Valley Road.