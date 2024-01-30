Land transactions for Jan. 3-5 Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Jan. 3-5:

Jan. 3

-Pamela L. Cooper to Vilmar Lumacad Berzaldo, for $399,900, for Lot 31 in Riverchase Country Club Second Addition Phase II.

-Koski Construction Company to Kevin D. Ferguson, for $65,000, for Lot 208 in Woodlands Sectors 2, 4 & 5 Final Plat.

-Clyde R. Joiner to Larry Hollis, for $5,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Brian D. Gapen to Joshua Edward Lenz, for $560,000, for Lot 511 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 5th Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-J. Steven Mobley to TDR Building LLC, for $518,663.70, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Victoria Redding to Pierre Andre Fontaine, for $380,000, for Lot 1017 in Arbores of Forest Parks.

-Ross Marshall Reddick to Cynthia McEwen, for $190,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Melanie Lucas Richardson, for $309,900, for Lot 309 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Lori J. Chambless, for $540,163, for Lot 1844 in Blackridge South Phase 8.

-Sean Walrond to Tuong Vy Nguyen, for $252,000, for Lot 29 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Ja’Nisa Latoya Joe, for $269,900, for Lot 168 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Margaret B. Hairston to Barbara Vaughan, for $43,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Charles Douglas Lane, for $703,250, for Lot 921 in Windstone Phase 9.

-Marcus H. Bell to Larry A. Flack, for $900,000, for Lot 609 in Greystone Legacy 6th Sector.

-Renasant Bank to Jimmy Mills, for $60,000, for property in Section 14, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Madison Earl Development LLC to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $2,600,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Benjamin A. Harvey to Luis Enrique Navarro, for $235,000, for Lot 163 in Cottages at Stonehaven 3rd Addition.

-Chad Williams to Kendal Robinett, for $324,500, for Lot 18 in Windstone II.

-Amy J. Good to Ana Garcia Fuertes, for $140,000, for Lot 32 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104, and A through C.

-Grant Layton to Kristin Leirer, for $300,000, for Lot 2 in Ashton Woods 1st Phase.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 930 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $875,000, for Lots 922, 935, 936, 975, 977, 979 and 984 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-Vanessa Alvarez Flores to Angela Taylor, for $315,000, for Lot 65 in Kinsale Gardens Homes 1st Sector Amended Map.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 988 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-4G Land Holdings LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $750,000, for Lots 901, 932, 937, 939, 978 and 983 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Melissa Maney Brantley, for $479,900, for Lot 32 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 41 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embridge Fine Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 49 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Tanner G. Stancil to Terrie Blalock Hail, for $130,000, for Lot 6 in Christy Townhomes.

-BSFR TRS III LLC to Abode Holdings LLC, for $238,000, for Lot 168 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Robert McLeroy to Roberto Martinez Hernandez, for $390,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Alyssa Christine Umberger to Dustin Elrod, for $270,000, for Lot 304 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 6.

-HWS Partners LLC to Moiz Fouladbakhsh, for $1,300,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christian Janina Browning, for $304,899, for Lot 320 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Douglas Hoffman, for $494,900, for Lot 119 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Creek Property LLC to These Three Boutique Inc., for $475,000, for Lot 7 in Mason Addition to Highway 280.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Costa Luciano Santos, for $419,190, for Lot 26 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Aaron Farmer to Janice M. Poole, for $294,000, for Lot 9 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase I.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Ronald B. Luster, for $480,000, for Lot 2525 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase II Resurvey of Lots 2525 and 2526.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Harry Rominger, for $449,900, for Lot 121 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Mary J. Stinnett to Mike Mullen, for $565,000, for Lot 7-20 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Brady Dean Gilbert, for $319,604, for Lot 86 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to William D. Heiden, for $828,900, for Lot 1-697 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Justin Lee Laddie, for $544,740, for Lot 18 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-John Schooley to Dustin Pate, for $200,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 13 East.

-1611 Ridge Road LLC to Julianne Jackson, for $365,000, for Lot 16 in Brook Chase Estates Phase 1.

-Steven Weir-Santos to BGRS Relocation Inc., for $390,000, for Lot 30 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-BGRS Relocation Inc. to Jennifer Voshake, for $390,000, for Lot 30 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Cindy Grimes Hooks to Eddleman Lands LLC, for $475,000, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Kevin Woodrow Powell, for $355,000, for Lot 7-68 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-MIchael Burton to L & L Property Enterprises LLC, for $152,000, for Lots 82 and 84 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Kathryn Faye Farmer to Brad Brown, for $178,000, for Lot 56 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-Church of the Highlands Inc. to Alabama Department of Transportation, for $116,820, for property in section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Amanda L. Thomas to Bethany Renae Lawyer, for $312,000, for Lot 248 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James Kentrell Morris, for $289,900, for Lot 92 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-Scout Land Group LLC to Elite Rhino Properties LLC, for $10,000, for Lot 3 in Wyndsor Trace Phase 1.

-Scout Land Group LLC to Elite Rhino Properties LLC, for $10,000, for Lot 3 in Wyndsor Trace Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Dominika Wioletta Mulier, for $284,000, for Lot 87 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

Jan. 4

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Megan Brooke Kallaher, for $349,900, for Lot 343 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Scout Land Group LLC to Elite Rhino Properties LLC, for $13,900, for Lot 5 in Wyndsor Trace Phase 1.

-Matthew Mills to ARMM Asset Company 2 LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 84 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC to Hudson SFR TRS Property Holdings III LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 9 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector Sector Four, Lot 18 in Willow Cove Phase 2, Lot 26 in Daventry Sector II Phase III, Lot 1722 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector and Lot 40 in Town Side Square Sector Two Final Plat.

-CHAR Investments LLC to Jo Anderson, for $269,900, for Lot 121 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Cynthia Grantham to Cynthia Grantham, for $100,000, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-WLP70 LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $500,000, for Lots 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 & 23 in Springs Crossings Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Pelham City Board of Education to Randall H. Goggans, for $35,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Jacob T. Ellis to Graham Smith, for $301,000, for Lot 4 in Indian Valley 6th Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Richard Bramlett, for $676,600, for Lot 3 in Chelsea Cove.

-William G. Welch to Corey Lange, for $300,000, for Lot 25 in Dearing Downs Tenth Addition.

-Patricia Danielle Carver to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $197,400, for Lot 289 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-Total Restoration LLC to Ashley Earnest, for $442,500, for Lot 73 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Final Plat.

-Bobby Earl Jones to Robert Earl Jones, for $5,000, for property in Section 14, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Kalmer D. Hendry to Matthew T. Massey, for $190,000, for Lot 6 in Walington Developers Inc. Addition to Southwind Subdivision First Sector.

-Gina Flack to Jacob T. Ellis, for $349,000, for Lot 13 in Valley Brook Subdivision Phase I.

-After Jack LLC to Shiloh Calera Development LLC, for $408,000, for Lots 137-147 and 153-165 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector 4.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Samuel H. Riley, for $249,995, for Lot 98 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 2A.

-William Willis to Stacy M. Ryan, for $325,000, for Lot 6 in Southlake Crest 1st Sector.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Leonard Mack, for $250,315, for Lot 34 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 2A.

-Nicholas Gentile to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 19 in Wisteria.

-Rachid M. Rachid to Deerwood Lake Land Company, for $609,884, for property in Section 18, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Linda L. Hutton to State of Alabama, for $335,600, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Jan. 5

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alex Zander Davison, for $309,900, for Lot 311 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Winford Homecrafters LLC to Reaford Blackburn, for $300,000, for Lot 2-5 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Charles Anthony Tudisco to Anthony Jude Tudisco, for $179,572.38, for Lot 58 in Greenfield Sectors 4 and 6.

-Maria Elena Tellez Garcia to Chase Hardage, for $321,500, for Lot 3 in Mountain View Estates.

-Karen Elizabeth Searcey to Trevor Cobb, for $925,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Brigitte E. Schroeder, for $742,241, for Lot 224 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Thrive Capital LLC to Edward P. McGuire, for $262,000, for Lot 16 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jerae P. Perez, for $278,075, for Lot 5 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Cameron W. Elkins to Megan Cantey, for $457,000, for Lot 13 in Helena Station.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Ethan Schwartz, for $284,995, for Lot 97 in Harpers Creek Sector 2A.

-Tudor Enterprises Inc. to Nolan Saxton, for $300,000, for Lot 9 in Kingridge Subdivision.

-Sandra R. Gallups to Bradley Bernard Johnson, for $500,000, for Lot 40 in Oak Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Sean McKim, for $601,000, for Lot 712 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Midfirst Bank to Southern Luxe Holdings LLC, for $229,000, for Lot 6 in Kings Meadow First Sector Amended Map.

-Shiloh Calera Development LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $59,750, for Lot 137 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector 4.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $984,000, for Lot 2350 through 2354 inclusive, Lots 2365 through 2369 inclusive and Lots 2375 and 2376 in Chelsea Park 23rd Sector 1st Phase.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Yen Hong Dibble, for $571,000, for Lot 705 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Karen Driver to Driver Development LLC, for $187,400, for Lot 4 in Hubbard and Givhans Subdivision.

-United Community Bank to Deryl W. Owens, for $40,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Richard M. Buckner to Garry Cain, for $54,089.38, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Kenneth Blake McDonald to Kenneth Blake McDonald, for $349,600, for Lot 5 in Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase.