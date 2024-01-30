Municipal police reports for Dec. 28-Jan. 7 Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 28-Jan. 7:

Alabaster

Jan. 1

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a white Ford F250 Fleet pickup valued at $61,624.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and Forest Hill Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Silver Creek Parkway.

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Highway 87 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a white 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Pebble Lane.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of Kentwood Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-FTA – expired tag from 16th Avenue and Foundry Road, Calera.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were two Walker headphones valued at $86.

-Harassment from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 1.5 grams of marijuana.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW (government/public building). Recovered was a computer hardware/software; black Apple iPhone 11 and a driver’s license valued at $285.

Jan. 2

-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 400 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Windsor Court.

-Fraud – identity theft from unknown (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Alias warrant (expired tag) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of King James Court.

-Alias warrant and capias warrant from the 10000 Block of Highway 25, Calera (government/public building).

Jan. 3

-Contempt of court and bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a driver front door of a blue Toyota Highlander valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were three wifi cameras valued at $305.80.

-Found property from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $74.99.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 200 Block of Smokey Road.

-Theft of property/shoplifting $500 or less from the 2200 Block of Kent Dairy Road (department/discount store). Stolen was laundry detergent valued at $63.40.

Jan. 4

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.) Stolen was cash money and a debit card valued at $800.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 240 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobile; red Ford Edge valued at $500.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were purses/handbags/wallets, credit/debit cards, Wells Fargo check book, money, drivers license and social security card valued at $283.

Jan. 5

-Theft of property fourth from the 3000 Block of Specklebelly Way (residence/home). Stolen was a Whirlpool microwave valued at $300.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 500 Block of Treymore Lake Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Chestnut Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from Fulton Springs Road and Fulton Springs Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a red 2011 Lexus ES350.

-Theft of property fourth from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was money valued at $157.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Highway 31 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 11.68 grams of synthetic marijuana and money.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was assorted merchandise valued at $49.62.

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Shelby Farms Place.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged was a window valued at $1. Stolen was a GMAX II paint sprayer and a GMAX 3400 paint sprayer valued at $14,000.

Jan. 6

-Information only from the 50 Block of Peavine Street (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 17 and 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk; jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility). Recovered was a glass pipe with residue, Marlin firearms, money, 1.42 grams of Meth and 3.12 grams of green pills.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Trespassing notice form the 70 Block of Jimmy Gould Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only form 10th Street NW and 1st Avenue West. Recovered was a silver metal pipe.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Forest Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a brick mailbox valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of 1st Street SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a black Forest F150 valued at $1.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 3.25 grams of marijuana.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Garden Side Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (hotel/motel, etc.) Recovered was a black sub Audi Q5, clothes/furs, jewelry/precious metals/gems, other – toiletries and Beats headphones valued at $5.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $77.27.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Hillwood Park South (residence/home).

-Alias warrant (failure to comply with court order) and alias warrant (driving while suspended) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility).

Jan. 7

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 7.4 grams of marijuana and an orange grinder.

-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 8000 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store). Recovered was 36.75 grams of marijuana, grinder with marijuana residue and a revolver.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (service/gas station). Stolen was an Android cell phone; Metro PCS valued at $200.

-Alias warrant from the 800 Block of Independence Drive.

Helena

Jan. 1

-Domestic violence – 3rd degree criminal mischief from Helena.

-Miscellaneous from Falls Creek Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Virginia Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Countryside Lane.

Jan. 2

-Bail jumping second degree from Helena City Jail.

-Miscellaneous death investigation from Timber Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Police Department.

-Bail jumping second degree and miscellaneous from County Road 17 at Spruce Drive.

-Harassment from County Road 17 and Cloverleaf Circle.

Jan. 3

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 Block of Park Lake Trace.

-Forgery – forged instrument from Helena.

-Trespass warning and domestic incident from Amy Lane.

Jan. 4

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Ace Place.

Jan. 5

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from Wynwood Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.

-Probation violation from Smokey Road, Alabaster.

Jan. 6

-Domestic incident from Helena Road.

-Dog bite from Native Dancer Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of Mountain Stone Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Timber Circle.

Montevallo

Dec. 28

-Harassment – family from Montevallo Villa Circle (residence/home).

Dec. 29

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from Highway 119 (residence/home). Stolen was a black and white pitbull dog valued at $499.

Dec. 30

-Domestic incident from Valley Street (residence/home).

Dec. 31

-Information only from Highway 119 (other/unknown).

Jan. 1

-Information only from Roberts Street (residence/home).

Jan. 2

-Information only from Montevallo Villas (residence/home).

Jan. 3

-Information only from Ammersee Lakes Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from Highway 17 (field/woods).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Ammersee Lakes Drive (residence/home). Damaged were Christmas lights valued at $40.

Jan. 4

-Property damage from County Road 22 (highway/street). Damaged was a driver’s side back passenger door valued at $200.