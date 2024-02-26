Westminster OM upsets Class 7A Spain Park in dominant showing Published 4:58 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HOOVER – The Westminster at Oak Mountain Knights are known for not shying away from any test, and in a road battle with their local rivals, the Spain Park Jaguars, they passed the test with flying colors to come away with a statement win.

Westminster OM defeated Spain Park 4-1 in a showdown at Spain Park High School on Friday, Feb. 23.

The win was the Knights’ first victory over a Class 7A opponent since a 9-0 win against Gadsden City in 2022.

Westminster OM entered the match on a tear, having only lost its season opener at John Carroll and earning three draws against Class 5A or better competition and defeating Holy Family Catholic in its most recent match.

That match against Holy Family Catholic was the Knights’ highest-scoring game of the season and their second shutout as they kicked off area play with a 10-0 victory over the Tornadoes.

The win gave the Knights momentum heading into the match, which was something Spain Park didn’t have.

The Jags entered the night 3-4 with losses in five of their last six matches, albeit against stiff competition. Spain Park fell to Enterprise, No. 4 Fairhope and No. 5 Davidson in the Southern Shootout and lost to rival Briarwood 2-0 in its most recent outing.

They did defeat Class 6A No. 3 Pelham in a 2-1 victory, but the loss to the Lions left them searching for a bounce-back win against Westminster OM.

The Knights established themselves as the better side on offense and put four goals past the Jags’ backline.

Over on defense, Westminster OM held up the other end of the field by allowing just one goal in response.

In the end, the Knights proved to be took much for Spain Park and claimed the 4-1 win.

Westminster OM remains undefeated against Class 7A opponents thanks to the win over the Jags and a draw against Chelsea. They came in as the No. 5 team in the Class 1A-3A boys soccer coaches poll.

The Knights will return to action with a road game against Childersburg on Tuesday, Feb. 27 as they seek their second area win of the season.

Spain Park will take on Leeds on the same night at 7 p.m. as it searches for a win on the road.