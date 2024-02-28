Oak Mountain finishes strong to defeat Northridge Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

NORTH SHELBY – While the Oak Mountain Eagles surrendered the first run of the game to the Northridge Jaguars, they held strong and finished the game with eight unanswered runs to win 8-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Oak Mountain High School.

After loading up the bases with two walks and a single, the Jags scored the opening run in the top of the second with a groundout.

That score line held until the bottom of the fourth inning when a pair of singles and a walk set up the Eagles to capitalize and tie the game.

A Northridge error during Bryson Morman’s at bat allowed Zach Fitzgerald to score and tie up the game at 1-1.

On the next pitch, Joshua Hart flew out to center to let Noah Eady cross home plate and give Oak Mountain the 2-1 lead.

While another fly out put the Eagles in a two-out situation, Peyton Parkinson singled to make the score 3-1 at the end of the fourth.

The Jags put Oak Mountain in another two-out hole to start the bottom of the fifth, but an Eady single, a Jags error and a Morman walk loaded up the bases to open the floodgates.

Hart hit an RBI single for the first run of the inning and kicked off four straight scoring plays. Nick McCord, Parkinson, and Kaleb Hester hit three straight RBI singles to finish out the scoring for the Eagles and put them up by seven.

Jasinski finished out Northridge on the mound by allowing just one hit in the sixth and earning a one-two-three inning in the seventh to finish off the 8-1 victory.

Parkinson went 4-4 on the day with 2 RBIs to lead the offense, and Hart went 1-3 with 3 RBIs.

On the mound, Brady Seville went three innings while allowing just one hit and one earned run. He had three strikeouts against two walks. As for Jasinski, he pitched four scoreless innings and took three strikeouts while giving up just one hit and two walks.

Oak Mountain will rest on Wednesday before three games in three days starting with a trip to Pell City on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 4:30 p.m.