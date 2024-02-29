Grandview Medical Center beginning expansion of emergency department Published 11:09 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM – Responding to strong patient demand, Grandview Medical Center has recently begun a project that will expand its emergency department. Emergency department visits have nearly doubled since the hospital’s opening, with patient counts exceeding 44,000 visits in 2023.

The expansion project will add 3,600-square feet and 10 additional treatment rooms, bringing

the total number the hospital offers to 32. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Grandview is also planning an inpatient bed expansion project to better meet the needs of patients in its service area.

That proposed project, currently in the regulatory approval process, includes an expansion of Grandview’s Women’s Center, the relocation of inpatient rehabilitation to a connected building on campus and the renovation of space within the hospital to accommodate additional acute care beds.

“The emergency department expansion and proposed inpatient bed expansion will allow us to meet the growing demand for key services and enhance patients’ experience,” said Daniel McKinney, Grandview Medical Center CEO. “Since its opening, Grandview has experienced significant volume growth across all services. These planned projects will be the third time in nine years we have expanded bed capacity under the state’s capacity regulations for highly-utilized hospitals. All phases of the project will be completed in existing space on the Grandview campus.”

The proposed inpatient bed expansion project will occur in two phases. The first phase will add postpartum beds to the hospital’s obstetrics unit. Newborn deliveries at the hospital have tripled since 2016 with more than 3,000 births last year.

The second phase will add 25 acute care beds on the 10th floor after that space is vacated by the relocation of the hospital’s 17-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit to Grandview Physicians Plaza II, a 140,000-square foot building that opened on the Grandview campus in 2023 and is expected to be fully-occupied by the end of 2025.

After regulatory approvals are received, the bed expansion project is expected to be completed in approximately one year.