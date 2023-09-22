No. 1 Thompson shuts out Chelsea on Homecoming, improves to 4-0 Published 10:27 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter to start homecoming night off with a bang on Friday, Sept. 22 against county foe Chelsea.

The Warriors used those 35 first-quarter points to propel themselves to a 45-0 shutout victory of the Hornets to remain perfect on the season at 4-0 overall and 3-0 in region play.

Thompson racked up 201 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns with eight different players running the football in the win.

Pryce Lewis was the first player to make his impact felt when he put Thompson on the board early in the opening quarter with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Trent Seaborn on just one of two passes for Seaborn on the night to quickly make it 7-0 following John McGuire’s PAT.

That became the first of two touchdowns within the first four minutes of the game, as AJ Green got in on the rushing attack when he powered his way into the end zone from 4 yards out to make it 14-0 with 8:15 to play in the first quarter.

Two minutes later, Michael Dujon added a third rushing touchdown in the first half of the opening quarter when he broke loose for a 31-yard touchdown to put Thompson in front 21-0 in the blink of an eye.

Then, the defense got in on the action when Kaleb Harris continued a stellar season, intercepting a ball and returning it 25 yards to the house for his second pick-6 in as many weeks.

Now up 28-0 with 3:44 to play in the opening quarter, Green had one more trick up his sleeve.

The star running back for the Warriors busted through the Chelsea defense for the longest play of the night when he ran 54 yards to the end zone to give Thompson a 35-0 lead with 1:41 still to go in the first quarter.

That did become the final touchdown of the opening period for the Warriors, but McGuire quickly added more points to the lead with a 47-yard field goal in the first 21 seconds of the second quarter.

From there, the clock started to run more continuously, but Thompson had one more pick-6 to add before the half, as Peyton Lewis gave the Warriors a second defensive touchdown of the night when he picked off a pass and ran back 26 yards for what became the final score of the night in a 45-0 shutout.

The second half went by quickly with no scoring, as the Warriors finished off the victory to remain perfect on the season.

Lewis totaled 27 yards receiving and 29 yards on the ground for Thompson, while Green led the team with 58 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Dujon added 40 yards on the ground.

Thompson will now travel to Clay-Chalkville for a nationally televised game on Thursday, Oct. 6, while Chelsea (2-3, 1-2 Class 7A, Region 3) will travel to Pelham during a non-region week next week.